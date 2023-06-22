Arsenal dealt transfer blow as Declan Rice closing in on move to join Premier League rivals - Reports

Arsenal are set to miss out on their top target Declan Rice as Manchester City are reportedly moving close to sealing his signature.

Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that City are closing in on the West Ham United captain. It is claimed that there is confidence that the treble winners will reach a final agreement with the Hammers for Rice.

This will be a massive blow to Arsenal who have identified the 24-year-old as their top priority this summer. The Gunners have made two attempts to sign the England international thus far.

Mikel Arteta's side reportedly had a club-record offer worth up to £90 million rejected earlier this week. West Ham value Rice at £100 million and City may have lodged a bid that is more persuasive to the Hammers.

Declan Rice shined at the London Stadium this past season, captaining his side to Europa Conference League glory. He made 50 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

The Englishman has a year left on his contract with West Ham but is set to depart this summer. He is eager to play Champions League football and both Arsenal and the Cityzens can offer him this.

Pep Guardiola's men pipped the Gunners to the Premier League title this season. They may have just pipped them to their top transfer target.

City's move for Declan Rice comes a day after Ilkay Gundogan finalized a move to Barcelona. The German midfielder's contract expires at the end of this month and he is heading to Catalonia as a free agent.

Granit Xhaka looks set to depart Arsenal amid Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice was viewed as Xhaka's replacement.

Arsenal's pursuit of Declan Rice came with many anticipating him to replace Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder looks likely to depart this summer as Arteta makes alterations to his squad ahead of next season.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are confident of securing a deal for Xhaka. He claims that the Gunners are just waiting to make sure they have one or two midfield acquisitions in place before letting the player go.

Xhaka impressed under Arteta this past season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 47 games across competitions. However, the 30-year-old has a year left on his contract, and the north Londoners look set to cash in.

The Swiss midfielder is reportedly set to be offered around a four-year deal by Leverkusen. This is more than what Arsenal are likely to offer which would be a one or two-year extension.

