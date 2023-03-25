Will Alex Telles play for Sevilla against Manchester United? Premier League giants release statement on decision

Manchester United have confirmed that Alex Telles will be eligible to face his parent club when Sevilla take on the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Telles is currently on a season-long loan at the La Liga club.

United, meanwhile, will play a third Spanish team straight in the Europa League as they face Sevilla in the last eight. The first leg will take place on April 13 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils faced Barcelona in the round of 32 before beating Real Betis in the last 16.

Telles, 30, has made 27 appearances for the La Liga club this season and has registered three assists to his name. United's statement about Telles' participation in the Europa League clash read (via Sportsmole):

"We can confirm the on-loan defender will be eligible to face the Reds in the two-legged tie, with the first game taking place at Old Trafford on 13 April."

The Brazilian has made 50 appearances for Manchester United in his career, scoring one goal and providing eight assists. There have been rumors that he might make a return to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw already present as left-sided full-backs, the Brazilian might need to earn his spot if he indeed makes a return to the club.

Manchester United brought in Tyrell Malacia as Alex Telles' replacement

Since his summer arrival from Feyenoord Rotterdam, Tyrell Malacia has been an important player for Manchester United. The Dutchman has made 30 appearances for Erik ten Hag's team this campaign.

Malacia has also formed a budding partnership with Marcus Rashford on the left side of United's attack. Speaking about the bond, the left-back recently said (via Manchester United's official website):

“We give each other energy, we speak a lot with each other and, in the dressing room, we sit next to each other. We have a good connection, that’s important and you can see it on the pitch.”

Rashford has been United's outstanding goalscorer so far this season. In 44 matches, the 25-year-old has bagged 27 goals and has provided nine assists across competitions.

