"Will create a lot of chances" - Paul Merson picks his Chelsea frontline following Joao Felix's arrival

Paul Merson thinks a Chelsea front four of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Nicolas Jackson will be successful this season. The Sky Sports pundit reacted to the Blues' capture of Felix, who arrived from Atletico Madrid today (August 21).

Joao Felix, 24, became the west Londoners' 10th summer signing, joining in a reported £44.5 million deal. He joins a stacked pool of wingers that also includes his Portugal teammate Pedro Neto.

Merson thinks Felix should operate behind Jackson as a second striker. The Arsenal icon suggested the newly-crowned PFA Young Player of the Year Palmer on the right and Nkunku on the left (via his X account):

Joao Felix spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he came in and out of the Catalans' starting XI. He made 44 appearances, bagging 10 goals and six assists, and was predominantly used on the left flank.

Enzo Maresca is spoilt for choice up top at Chelsea following Felix's acquisition. He also has Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke to choose from but Raheem Sterling looks increasingly likely to depart.

Maresca's men kickstarted their season with a 2-0 home loss to Manchester City (August 18). The Italian coach set up with Palmer on the right, Nkunku on the left, and Enzo Fernandez behind Jackson.

"He's a talent" - Enzo Maresca suggests he'll use Joao Felix in multiple positions for Chelsea

Joao Felix can play in several positions (Image - Getty)

Joao Felix's arrival raises questions regarding how Maresca will use him, given his versatility. The Portugal international could be used as a second striker or out wide.

Maresca hailed Felix and what the former Atletico forward will bring to Stamford Bridge. The new Chelsea boss said (via BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella):

"First of all, he is a good player, a talent, we know him already, the club knows him from two years ago. The good thing about Joao is he can play different positions, out wide, inside and as a no9. That's why we do this deal."

Felix's adaptability will go a long way in securing him a starting role under Maresca. He struggled during his loan spell with the Blues in the second half of the 2022-23 season, with four goals in 20 games across competitions.

The 2019 Kopa Trophy winner may suit Maresca's brand of football. The Italian will look to implement a positional and possession style of play.

