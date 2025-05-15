Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun? Report provides update

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss his side's Saudi Pro League home game with Al-Taawoun on Friday (May 16). The 40-year-old had missed the previous league outing at Al-Akhdoud earlier in the week.

Ad

Despite Ronaldo's absence, the Knights of Najd coasted to a comprehensive 9-0 win, with Sadio Mane leading the rout with four goals. Jhon Duran bagged a brace, while three other players also joined the fray.

As per media personality Ali Alabdallh (via Al Nassr Zone), Ronaldo is set to miss the upcoming league meeting at home to Al-Taawoun, possibly due to fatigue concerns, as was the case in the Al-Akhdoud game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pioli had explained Ronaldo's absence in the Al Akhdoud game:

“Ronaldo felt muscle fatigue, so we preferred to rest him and keep him for the upcoming matches.”

It's pertinent to note that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't scored in his last two league outings. Pioli's side lost the first of those games, 2-1 at Al-Qadsiah, before losing 3-2 at home to leaders Al-Ittihad. Before this run, Ronaldo had scored in his four previous league games.

Ad

He has 23 goals and three assists in 28 outings in the league this term, with the Knights of Najd third in the standings with three games left. They are five points behind holders Al-Hilal and 11 behind top-placed Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo could depart Al-Nassr this summer

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move from Al-Nassr this summer. His current deal runs out at the end of the season, but he hasn't agreed a new contract yet, having arrived on a free transfer in December 2022.

Ad

As per Daily Mirror (via World Soccer Talk), the Knights of Najd are unhappy with the superstar for his reaction to the home defeat to Al-Ittihad. They are also set to be contemplating his future due to the lack of major silverware since Ronaldo's arrival more than two years ago.

The aforementioned report mentions interest from Al-Ahli in Egypt, Premier League giants Chelsea and Palmeiras of Brazil. All three clubs are set to participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More