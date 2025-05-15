Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun? Report provides update

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss his side's Saudi Pro League home game with Al-Taawoun on Friday (May 16). The 40-year-old had missed the previous league outing at Al-Akhdoud earlier in the week.
Despite Ronaldo's absence, the Knights of Najd coasted to a comprehensive 9-0 win, with Sadio Mane leading the rout with four goals. Jhon Duran bagged a brace, while three other players also joined the fray.
As per media personality Ali Alabdallh (via Al Nassr Zone), Ronaldo is set to miss the upcoming league meeting at home to Al-Taawoun, possibly due to fatigue concerns, as was the case in the Al-Akhdoud game.
Pioli had explained Ronaldo's absence in the Al Akhdoud game:
“Ronaldo felt muscle fatigue, so we preferred to rest him and keep him for the upcoming matches.”
It's pertinent to note that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't scored in his last two league outings. Pioli's side lost the first of those games, 2-1 at Al-Qadsiah, before losing 3-2 at home to leaders Al-Ittihad. Before this run, Ronaldo had scored in his four previous league games.
He has 23 goals and three assists in 28 outings in the league this term, with the Knights of Najd third in the standings with three games left. They are five points behind holders Al-Hilal and 11 behind top-placed Al-Ittihad.
Cristiano Ronaldo could depart Al-Nassr this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move from Al-Nassr this summer. His current deal runs out at the end of the season, but he hasn't agreed a new contract yet, having arrived on a free transfer in December 2022.
As per Daily Mirror (via World Soccer Talk), the Knights of Najd are unhappy with the superstar for his reaction to the home defeat to Al-Ittihad. They are also set to be contemplating his future due to the lack of major silverware since Ronaldo's arrival more than two years ago.
The aforementioned report mentions interest from Al-Ahli in Egypt, Premier League giants Chelsea and Palmeiras of Brazil. All three clubs are set to participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.