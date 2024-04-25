Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej? Journalist provides update on the Portuguese star's availability

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are trying to turn things around in the Saudi Pro League and come closer to table-toppers Al-Hilal, who are nine points ahead with a game in hand. Al-Nassr will take on Al-Khaleej on Saturday and the Portuguese megastar will reportedly be part of the starting lineup.

Football journalist Aymenn Al-Tamimi wrote on X, saying that Ronaldo will play on Saturday, as his suspension for the red card he got against Al-Hilal is over.

"Urgent. Legend Cristiano Ronaldo's participation was confirmed on Saturday. Whoever is still waiting for any decision in his mind, let him continue to wait and dream. The legend's statement to the committee was regular, legal and evidence-based. The situation was witnessed by everyone and does not amount to any punishment and does not require any interpretation or report at all. The legend's position is very sound," the post on X reads.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will return on time, as the two teams will collide again on Wednesday, May 1, in the King Cup of Champions semifinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a great season for Al-Nassr so far, with 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Al-Khaleej president expects a tough two-game series vs Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for two games against Al-Khaleej for the Saudi Pro League and the King Cup, respectively.

Al-Khaleej's President, Alaa Al-Hamal, opened up about the upcoming matches, saying that he expects a couple of tough games against the Portuguese megastar and his team.

"The match is definitely difficult. Al-Nassr is also a strong team with potential. Al-Khaleej will strive to give its best because it is one match in which the dream of reaching the final of the most precious cup will be achieved," he said, via Asharq Al-Awsat (h/t Saudi World Football).

The winner will advance to the final to take on either Al-Hilal or Al-Ittihad for a chance to win the Kings Cup of Champions.