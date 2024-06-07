Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal against Croatia? Roberto Martinez provides update

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the friendly against Croatia ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. The 39-year-old forward missed Portugal's last friendly clash against Finland on June 4.

Ronaldo was on rest and vacation with his family after recently concluding the season in Saudi Arabia. About the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's availability for the upcoming friendly against Croatia on June 8, Roberto Martinez said (via @TimelineCR7 on X):

"Cristiano Ronaldo can train today but he will not play against Croatia."

Portugal's friendly match against Finland ended in a 4-2 win for Roberto Martinez's squad. They led 2-0 by the end of the first half with defender Rúben Dias opening the score in the 17th minute. It was followed by Diogo Jota successfully netting a penalty in 45+4 minutes.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal of the match in the 55th minute, followed by another in the 84th. Teemu Pukki (72', 77') scored a brace for Finland.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Portuguese men's football team, netting 128 goals in 206 appearances. He has helped his national squad win the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League.

Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Euro 2024

In a pre-match press conference before Portugal's friendly against Croatia, Roberto Martinez was asked if the star forward is ready to be a substitute at Euro 2024. The 50-year-old Spaniard replied:

"Ronaldo is having very consistent performances, there is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer. It is his sixth European Championship, the only one who has played in five, it is a unique feat in world football.

"We create competitiveness with 23 field players, we make decisions and Ronaldo is ready to give everything. There is no other player in world football who gives what Ronaldo can give us."

Roberto Martinez took charge of Portugal in 2023 following his tenure at Belgium from 2016 to 2022. He also managed Premier League club Everton from 2013 to 2016.