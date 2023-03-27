Will Eden Hazard retire next year? Real Madrid superstar’s brother Kylian addresses Belgian’s future

Kylian Hazard, one of Eden Hazard's three brothers, has said that the Real Madrid superstar remains determined to prove his worth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos signed Eden from English giants Chelsea for an initial sum of €100 million in 2019. They agreed to pay the Blues another €60 million in potential add-ons and also made the attacker the highest-paid player in their squad in the process.

The Belgian joined Real Madrid on the back of successful stints with Chelsea and LOSC Lille and was largely expected to excel in Spain. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for all parties.

Despite moving to Madrid almost four years ago, Eden has scored just four times in La Liga so far. He has also clocked just 98 minutes of top-flight action under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

The attacker's struggles have led to claims that the Spanish giants could look to sell him this summer. The club are said to be keen to cut their losses on him, although he has just over 12 months remaining on his contract.

Eden Hazard's brother Kylian has now addressed the 32-year-old's future by saying that he always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. The RWD Molenbeek winger also admitted that his sibling is aware that he has not been at his best in Spain thus far.

"It has always been his dream to play for Real Madrid," Kylian told Het Laatste Nieuws [via Walfoot]. "He realizes that he hasn't shown everything he needed to show yet, because he is one of the best players in the world."

Kylian insisted that Eden Hazard remains determined to prove his worth at Madrid and also suggested that a change in manager could help him, saying:

"If he no longer wanted to play football, he would quit. He's waiting for the right moment, when he will finally get his chance. Maybe under another coach? Time will tell, but Eden's story at Real is not over."

Asked if the former Chelsea star will call it quits on his career when his contract with Los Blancos ends next year, Kylian said:

"Maybe he'll stop, maybe he'll find another club. We don't know what can happen. He wants to show the fans and the management that he can still be useful. He takes responsibility, is focused on football. That's why he is one of the best players in the world."

Eden has bagged seven goals and 11 assists from 73 appearances across competitions for Ancelotti's side. He notably announced his retirement from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Eden Hazard upset by Real Madrid's intent to push him out

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to ship Eden Hazard out of the club at the end of the season. However, the player has maintained that he will remain at the Bernabeu until the end of his deal.

According to reports, the club's desire to get rid of him has upset the Belgian. Only a potential transfer to the United States would convince him to leave the club.

