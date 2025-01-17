"Will get back to winning ways in this one" - Alan Shearer makes straightforward prediction for Chelsea vs Wolves

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has backed Chelsea to end their winless streak and secure a much-needed victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, January 20.

Chelsea, currently fifth in the Premier League standings, have struggled for form recently, failing to win any of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing, a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, underscored their struggles in front of goal, leaving fans and pundits questioning their ability to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

Despite their dip in form, Shearer believes the clash with Wolves presents an opportunity for Chelsea to bounce back. Sharing his insight ahead of the clash, Shearer acknowledged Wolves' threat but remained confident in the Blues' ability to respond.

"The 3-0 scoreline perhaps didn’t give Wolves enough credit last time out against Newcastle because they missed some really good chances, and obviously that is going to be an issue for them. I think Chelsea will get back to winning ways in this one, and they need to."

Wolves in the lower half of the table have shown flashes of promise but continue to struggle to convert opportunities into goals—a concern highlighted in their defeat to Newcastle 0-3.

While they will undoubtedly aim to capitalize on the west London side's current vulnerabilities, Shearer suggests that the London club’s overall quality should see them through.

Blues manager Enzo Maresca is under increasing pressure to turn the tide, as the team's lack of results threatens to derail their season. A win against Wolves would not only boost morale within the squad but also re-establish momentum as they seek to keep pace with their top-four rivals.

Chelsea shows interest in signing Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho

The Blues are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho during the January transfer window, according to football.London.

The Blues are keen to bolster their options in wide areas and have enquired about the availability of the 20-year-old Argentine. While Garnacho has emerged as a potential target, reports suggest that he is not actively seeking an exit from Old Trafford.

United, however, are reportedly open to selling some academy graduates to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Earlier this week, Manchester United rejected a £40 million bid from Napoli for Garnacho, although the Italian club remains interested and is exploring alternative targets. United are said to value the young forward at around £60 million.

The Blues' interest in Garnacho follows their earlier business with United this season, which saw Jadon Sancho join the London club on loan, with a permanent deal expected next summer. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will meet United’s valuation to secure Garnacho’s services this winter.

