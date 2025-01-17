Chelsea interested in signing Manchester United star as they look to add options in attack - Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, according to L'equipe (via @absolutechelsea on X). The report adds that Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is also on the Blues' wish list.

The London giants are looking to upgrade their attack this year, with Christopher Nkunku expected to be on his way out. The Frenchman has struggled to convince Enzo Maresca, and has started just three games in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea are planning to rope in a suitable replacement for the 27-year-old, whose contract expires in 2029. Alejandro Garnacho has popped up on their radar.

The Argentinean was a key figure under former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. However, he has seen his importance diminish under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Trending

Amad Diallo is the new darling of the Old Trafford faithful, and while Garnacho remains highly rated at the club, his future is uncertain. The 20-year-old has registered just one goal and one assist from 13 games under Amorim, many of which have been from the bench.

The Argentinean is under contract until 2028, but it has been suggested that Manchester United are willing to let him go this year. Chelsea are eyeing the situation with interest but could face competition from Napoli for the player. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have already rejected the Serie A side's opening offer for the youngster.

Are Chelsea eyeing another Manchester United star?

Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Marcus Rashford, according to The Star (via 90 min) as well. The Englishman's future at Manchester United also remains up in the air.

Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, and earned his debut under former manager Louis van Gaal. He became an integral part of the starting XI over the years and was hailed as the next big thing out of the academy.

The 27-year-old registered 30 goals and nine assists from 56 games across competitions in the 2022/23 campaign. He subsequently earned a blockbuster new contract but has been on a downward trajectory ever since.

Things have gone from bad to worse following Ruben Amorim's arrival at Manchester United. Rashford hasn't featured in the last eight games under the Portuguese and is expected to be on the go this month.

Chelsea are eyeing the situation with interest, along with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. However, the Red Devils might not allow the Englishman to move to a Premier League rival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback