"Will go to Saudi to join the real GOAT CR7" "Finally leaving the circus" - Twitter explodes as PSG confirm Lionel Messi will leave the club 

Fans online have reacted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier confirming that Lionel Messi will leave the club in the summer. The Argentine forward's contract with the club expires in a few weeks and he will leave as a free agent.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Clermont Foot on June 3, Galtier said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to their financial troubles and La Liga's wage rules.

The Argentine had a tough first season in Paris, as he contributed just 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across competitions. He then bounced back in the second season and has registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions this season.

Messi also had a disjointed relationship with a section of the club's fans, who booed him for his poor performances in the UEFA Champions League. He was also recently suspended for a game after his unauthorized Saudi Arabia visit.

What's next for Lionel Messi after leaving PSG?

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will play his final game for PSG at the Parc des Princes against Clermont Foot on Saturday, June 3. He has won two Ligue 1 trophies in his time with the Parisian club.

After his departure from the club, the 35-year-old has numerous options on his table. He has reportedly received a huge offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. A move to the club will see him face his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in December 2022.

Lionel Messi could also move to MLS, with Inter Miami interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also hoping to bring the club legend back this summer. They are working on their financial issues to be able to re-sign Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana have submitted a feasibility plan to La Liga and are waiting for their approval.

Barcelona are also set to part ways with club legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helping them to considerably reduce their wage bill.

