Will Graham Potter get sacked by Chelsea? Report details hierarchy's plan following 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea's hierarchy are reportedly still committed to backing under-fire manager Graham Potter despite the club slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League table following yet another defeat.

The Blues endured a frustrating evening at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 1), as they lost 2-0 to an impressive Aston Villa side.

Goals from Ollie Watkins in the 18th minute and a spectacular strike from John McGinn in the 52nd were enough to secure all three points for Unai Emery's team.

The defeat leaves Chelsea reeling at 11th in the table with 38 points after 28 games and piles further pressure on head coach Potter. There were also several calls from a section of Blues fans for the Englishman's sacking.

However, the club's hierarchy are in no rush whatsoever to sack Potter amid poor performances, according to the Daily Mail. Instead, they are committed to backing the under-fire English tactican and hoping things change for the better at the club.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Business as usual at Chelsea this morning after the 2-0 loss to Villa. Graham Potter will be in charge for Liverpool. Focus remains on that game. No change planned before it despite pressure building. Business as usual at Chelsea this morning after the 2-0 loss to Villa. Graham Potter will be in charge for Liverpool. Focus remains on that game. No change planned before it despite pressure building. https://t.co/MJDajtEYHa

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back when they face Liverpool next in the Premier League on Tuesday (April 4).

All eyes will once again be on Potter during the crunch encounter at Stamford Bridge to see if he can turn things around for the Blues.

Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's shocking 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa

The pressure continues to mount on Chelsea head coach Graham Potter as his side struggled once again at home, losing 2-0 to Unai Emrey's Aston Villa team.

The defeat was a follow-up to their disappointing 2-2 draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge, prior to the international break.

Speaking after the game, Potter revealed that the scoreline didn't reflect his team's performance during the encounter. He was quoted by Talksport as saying:

"I thought the team gave everything. The intention of the team was there. You can tell by how many times we got in their box, the shots we had. There was a positive intent but the scoreline is painful for us.

He continued:

"Today is a bit of a setback, of course it is. We can feel the pain of the supporters. We have to dust ourselves down and go again for Tuesday. We’ve got no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to respond. We have to prepare for another big game.”

Chelsea are languishing in the bottom half of the table and with just 10 games left, qualifying for European football next season seems increasingly unlikely. However, they are still alive in the Champions League and will qualify for the competition next season if they win it this year. The Blues are set to face defending champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

