Will João Felix sign for Barcelona? Atletico Madrid president provides update on 24-year-old star's future

Atletico Madrid ace João Felix has enjoyed an excellent spell on loan with Spanish champions Barcelona so far, but there is no assurance on his future. Los Colchoneros president Enrique Cerezo has shared his thoughts and the thoughts of the club on the future of the Portuguese forward.

Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica after a brilliant stint in the first team of the Portuguese side. He arrived for a club-record fee and with a great deal of expectations on him but has not managed to live up to his billing at the club.

Barcelona came to the rescue of João Felix on the transfer deadline a day after he had been seemingly frozen out by Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 24-year-old forward has been an important player for the Blaugrana since his arrival at the club, consistently proving to be their best player.

Atletico Madrid did not include an official option-to-buy clause in the deal with Barcelona, but the champions are leaning towards signing him permanently. Speaking to COPE Partidazo, Cerezo praised the Portugal international, saying that the door is open for him if a permanent move does not materialize.

"Joao Felix will be one of the best players in Europe, I wish him all the best at Barca. He’s on loan there but if Barca wants to sign Joao on a permanent deal, they’ll have the option to make it happen for sure. Otherwise, he will return," Cerezo said.

Felix has contributed three goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana. The former Benfica starlet is one of his side's most consistent players, often showing his quality for Xavi's side.

Barcelona reaping dividends of João Felix loan move

João Felix moved mountains to complete a dream move to Barcelona this summer. The former Chelsea loanee took a huge pay cut to join the cash-strapped club and is currently earning €400,000 for this year.

Barcelona almost seemed to sign João Felix as a last resort after the exits of Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli late in the window. The signing has proven to be an inspiring one, as the youngster has set the pace in the side, playing like a player with a point to prove.

Atletico Madrid is unlikely to place a cheap price tag on Felix, and this could be the greatest threat to his joining the Blaugrana permanently. The forward has enjoyed his time in Catalunya so far and will be keen to join the champions permanently.