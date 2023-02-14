Will Kylian Mbappe start for PSG against Bayern Munich? New report details availability of the Frenchman for Champions League game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League tonight (February 14). French news outlet RMC Sport has revealed that Kylian Mbappe will be on the bench for the French champions.

Christophe Galtier's side host the Bundesliga holders at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash. The Parisians have been fretting over the availability of some of their first-team stars.

Lionel Messi missed their league defeat to AS Monaco on Saturday with a minor hamstring issue. However, he has been given the green light and could feature from the kick-off against Bayern.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE JUST IN: Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench tonight JUST IN: Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench tonight 🇫🇷 JUST IN: Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench tonight https://t.co/b3PxB1mFbd

However, Mbappe isn't going to see the same fate. The Frenchman has recovered from a thigh problem faster than expected but Galtier will play him off the bench for tonight's game.

Mbappe was expected to remain out for three weeks after picking up an injury at the start of the month. However, he resumed individual training on Sunday before joining the rest of the squad the following day.

The French forward could see a few minutes off the bench in the second half considering this is an important clash. Galtier also affirmed that he'd give Mbappe a few minutes into the match, saying:

"Will Kylian be on the bench to scare our evening opponents, Bayern Munich? No. If he's on the score sheet, he'll be on the score sheet because he plays. How long? I don't know. But he won't remain on the bench."

Mbappe was on target against Bayern in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season. He netted twice at the Allianz Arena in a 3-2 victory for PSG, who eventually reached the last four on away goals.

His absence from the starting XI would obviously be a blow for the Parisians but the France international could still be an impact substitute later on in the game.

PSG looking to avoid another last-16 UCL exit

After being dumped out in the Champions League Round of 16 by Real Madrid last year, PSG are looking to avoid enduring the same fate this time. However, Bayern will be a tough nut to crack as well.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is in the PSG team for the match vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League! Lionel Messi is in the PSG team for the match vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League! 🚨 Lionel Messi is in the PSG team for the match vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League! https://t.co/x69jB4Tljs

The Bavarians come with plenty of experience in their squad and also famously beat the Paris outfit in the 2020 finals to lift their fifth title in the competition.

PSG will rely on Lionel Messi and Neymar to produce the goods upfront. They will also look to count on their home support as they aim to take a healthy lead into the second leg next month.

The Parisians have lost their previous two games across competitions and will need to bounce back quickly if they are to beat Bayern.

