Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe be fit to play in the PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL clash?

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are back in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training ahead of their Round of 16 match against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The duo were joined by Marco Verratti, who also missed the 3-1 defeat to AS Monaco on Saturday.

PSG fans have been sweating on the fitness of their star players ahead of the Champions League clash. But they have some positive news to calm their nerves.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Leo Messi se entrenó a la par y se perfila como titular por Champions League. Leo Messi se entrenó a la par y se perfila como titular por Champions League. https://t.co/Kvn9hbVMXg

Galtier has hinted that Messi will be back for the match against Bayern Munich. The PSG manager added that Mbappe will need three weeks to recover from his thigh injury.

Messi, on the other hand, had muscle fatigue and rested over the weekend. Galtier expected him back in training on Monday, and the Argentine has reported as planned.

Speaking to the media last week, Galtier said:

"Regarding Kylian, the communication has been made. We spoke of a three-week unavailability. Kylian is undergoing treatment. Leo has felt muscle fatigue, he will resume training on Monday. He is not uncertain for Bayern."

PSG might not risk Kylian Mbappe against Bayern Munich

The PSG manager was aware of of the importance of the match against the Bundesliga side but insisted that the player's health was more important than the result.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Kylian Mbappé a participé à L’INTÉGRALITÉ de la séance d’entraînement de ce lundi !



Mbappe might have to sit out the first leg despite participating in full training on Monday, as Galtier said:

"The player's health comes first. I will be very vigilant about the player's health, especially as the season is still long."

Verratti missed the match against AS Monaco with a virus but is back. There has been no update on Achraf Hakimi, who also missed the Ligue 1 match last weekend.

PSG faced Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final and were beaten 1-0. Kingsley Coman, who played for the French side before moving to Juventus and then settling at the German side, scored the match's only goal.

