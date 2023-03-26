Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG? Nasser Al-Khelaifi delivers fresh update on 2 of the 'best players in the world'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently delivered an update on the future of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Both players have been the subject of speculation surrounding their futures at the Parc des Princes over the last few months.

Lionel Messi has his current deal with the French Ligue 1 champions expiring this summer and is yet to agree on an extension despite several attempts from PSG to tie him down with a new deal.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is also about to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Christophe Galtier's side at the end of the season.

However, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that his side are working their best to keep two of the best players in the world at the club. The 49-year-old Qatari businessman also insisted that they are not going to make mistakes.

He told Marca, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs. We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyze what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have both been excellent for Paris Saint-Germain this season but could not prevent another early Champions League elimination.

Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 32 games, while Mbappe has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in 33 games.

Lionel Messi wants parity with Kylian Mbappe to renew PSG deal

Lionel Messi reportedly wants to be paid similarly to Kylian Mbappe if he is to sign a new deal to stay at PSG.

As reported by RMC Sport, the Argentina international has demanded to be on the same terms financially as Kylian Mbappe. However, the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy is not understood to be keen on fulfilling his demands.

Lionel Messi's current deal at Paris Saint-Germain is expiring this summer and has been widely linked with an exit on a free transfer.

The World Cup-winner has been linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, MLS side Inter Miami, and former club Barcelona.

There have also been rumors of the veteran being open to extending his deal with the French giants but negotiations have not really progressed well.

Along with Neymar, Messi and Mbappe have been among the most high-profile attacking trios in the world but have not been able to fire PSG to Champions League glory.

