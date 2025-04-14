WIll Lionel Messi play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Luis Suarez sheds light on Argentine superstar's plans

Inter Miami ace Luis Suarez has opened up on the plans of teammate Lionel Messi with respect to the FIFA World Cup next year. The 37-year-old helped Argentina win the last edition of the Mundial in 2022 and has been tipped to lead his side again in the summer of 2026.

Speculation has been rife surrounding the future plans of Inter Miami captain Messi after his heroics in Qatar nearly three years ago. The Inter Miami man has since won the Copa America with his country, doing so last summer, but he has begun to suffer recurring injuries.

Luis Suarez held an interview with Ovacion for El Pais, revealing that the Argentina captain wishes to feature in the next edition of the World Cup. The 38-year-old revealed that he often shares light-hearted banter with his club teammate and friend over it, but he ultimately knows his wish.

"Leo Messi still has that desire to play in next year’s World Cup.."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni responded to questions surrounding the participation of the talismanic forward in the tournament last month. The tactician asked that Messi be left alone to make his decision and that the Inter Miami man not be pressured over his future plans.

La Albiceleste were without their famous captain for both of their games last month as they sealed a place in the Mundial. The former Barcelona man has scored six goals in qualifying for the tournament, a tally that no player in the CONMEBOL region has bettered. He also has three assists for his country in only nine appearances in the qualifiers.

Lionel Messi appears set to extend his contract with Inter Miami until the end of 2026 in a move that will see him remain in the MLS until after the World Cup. The forward will turn 39 during the tournament, which will likely be his last as a professional.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez fail to inspire Inter Miami against Chicago Fire

Inter Miami were held to a goalless draw by MLS outfit Chicago Fire in their league meeting despite the presence of both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their squad. The Herons played a third draw in seven league games, extending their unbeaten record in the Eastern Conference.

Messi forced the Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady into a good early save before striking the woodwork twice from direct free-kick attempts in the second half. Suarez, on the other hand, missed the only big chance he got, and scored a goal that was ruled out for offside in the second half.

Lionel Messi remains on three goals and two assists for the Herons in five appearances in he MLS this season. Luis Suarez, on the other hand, has one goal and five assists for the side in seven league appearances this term.

