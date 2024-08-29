Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Chicago Fire? Report provides update

Lionel Messi will not be available for Inter Miami's upcoming MLS away game against Chicago Fire on Sunday (September 1), as per El Nuevo Herald's latest report. The Argentine has been working on his recovery since picking up an ankle injury in the 2024 Copa America final.

The Herons will go on a two-week international break following the match against the Chicago Fire. Lionel Messi has not been called up to represent Argentina for the fixtures owing to his injury, giving him more time for a full recovery.

As per the report, Messi will be back in action for Inter Miami's home game against Philadelphia Union on September 15. The Argentine began training with his teammates this week and will work towards regaining complete fitness ahead of the MLS playoffs.

With Inter Miami already securing their spot in the MLS playoffs, coach Tata Martino is expected to be selective with Messi's game time to ensure a smooth return.

La Pulga already has 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances for the Herons this season and will be looking to increase those numbers after getting back to action. As he focuses on his recovery, Lionel Messi has been frequently spotted in the stands during the Herons' games.

"It is not easy" - Inter Miami star Federico Redondo shares experience of training with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami star Federico Redondo opened up about his experience of training with Lionel Messi after the Albiceleste star returned to training this week. Addressing the media, Redondo said (via Inter Miami News):

“The truth is that it is a dream. When you see Leo playing here you really admire him more because he has a humility and a greatness worthy of the player he is on the pitch. It is more admiration than learning from him. On the pitch, it is not easy, even though it is not easy, but it is not easy to learn.”

In Leo Messi's absence, the Herons have not lost their rhythm on the pitch. With 56 points, Inter Miami are still at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table. They secured a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati last week with Luis Suarez scoring a brace.

However, the Herons bowed out of the Leagues Cup after a 3-2 loss to Colombus in the Round of 16. It is worth noting that Lionel Messi led the MLS side to win the Leagues Cup for the first time in 2023. It was also the first time Inter Miami secured a trophy since their establishment in 2020.

