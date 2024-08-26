Lionel Messi EA FC Ratings: Past 10 years rating for Argentine legend explored

Lionel Messi's career has been tremendous, and his attributes in EA FC Sports football simulation have duly matched. From his days as the wonderkid at Barcelona to being the old schemer at Paris Saint-Germain and beyond, Messi's virtual character has been a prominent one, loved by video gamers for over a decade.

Let's look into the details of how Messi's ratings have changed over the last decade in EA FC, pointing out the main properties in each of the phases of his career.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring Lionel Messi's EA FC overall ratings over the decade

2015

Lionel Messi's 2015 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 93

93 Pace: 93

93 Shooting: 89

89 Passing: 86

86 Dribbling: 96

96 Defence: 27

27 Physical: 62

Messi's 2015 rating showcases his peak years, combining blistering pace with unparalleled dribbling skills. His overall rating of 93, backed by a staggering 96 in dribbling, made him one of the most feared players in the game.

2016

Lionel Messi's 2016 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 94

94 Pace: 92

92 Shooting: 88

88 Passing: 86

86 Dribbling: 95

95 Defence: 24

24 Physical: 62

In 2016, Messi’s overall rating climbed to 94, reflecting his sustained excellence. Despite a slight dip in pace, his dribbling and overall gameplay remained top-tier, making him the go-to player for any team.

2017

Lionel Messi's 2017 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 93

93 Pace: 89

89 Shooting: 90

90 Passing: 86

86 Dribbling: 96

96 Defence: 26

26 Physical: 61

The 2017 edition saw a slight reduction in Messi's pace but an improvement in shooting, aligning with his evolving role as a more central and creative force in Barcelona's attack.

2018

Lionel Messi's 2018 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 93

93 Pace: 89

89 Shooting: 90

90 Passing: 86

86 Dribbling: 95

95 Defence: 26

26 Physical: 61

Messi's attributes in 2018 remained nearly identical to the previous year. His consistency on the pitch was mirrored in the game, maintaining his position as one of the top players.

2019

Lionel Messi's 2019 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 64

64 Pace: 88

88 Shooting: 91

91 Passing: 88

88 Dribbling: 96

96 Defence: 32

32 Physical: 61

The 2019 rating includes a statistical error with an overall of 64, which was an anomaly not reflective of Messi’s real performance. Aside from this, his actual in-game stats continued to exhibit his brilliance.

2020

Lionel Messi's 2020 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 94

94 Pace: 87

87 Shooting: 92

92 Passing: 92

92 Dribbling: 96

96 Defence: 39

39 Physical: 66

By 2020, Messi's role as a playmaker was clear, with his passing rating rising to 92. His pace started to decline, but his dribbling and vision more than compensated for the loss of speed.

2021

Lionel Messi's 2021 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 93

93 Pace: 85

85 Shooting: 92

92 Passing: 91

91 Dribbling: 95

95 Defence: 38

38 Physical: 65

In 2021, Messi's game was more about finesse and intelligence. A pace of 85 still made him quick, but his passing and dribbling stats of 91 and 95 highlighted his technical mastery.

2022

Lionel Messi's 2022 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 93

93 Pace: 85

85 Shooting: 92

92 Passing: 91

91 Dribbling: 95

95 Defence: 34

34 Physical: 65

The 2022 rating continued to underscore Messi’s adaptability. His pace remained at 85, but his ability to create and score goals ensured his place among the elite.

2023

Lionel Messi's 2023 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 91

91 Pace: 81

81 Shooting: 89

89 Passing: 90

90 Dribbling: 94

94 Defence: 34

34 Physical: 64

As Messi transitioned to Paris Saint-Germain, his pace dropped further to 81 in the 2023 edition. However, his overall game remained strong, with high ratings in shooting, passing, and dribbling.

2024

Lionel Messi's 2024 card (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: 90

90 Pace: 80

80 Shooting: 87

87 Passing: 90

90 Dribbling: 94

94 Defence: 33

33 Physical: 64

In 2024, Messi’s overall rating dipped slightly to 90. His pace continued to decline, now at 80, but his dribbling and passing remained exceptional, showcasing his enduring class.

2025

Overall: 88

88 Pace: 89

89 Shooting: 85

85 Passing: 87

87 Dribbling: 92

92 Defence: 33

33 Physical: 64

As Messi potentially approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, rumours suggest an overall rating of 88 for 2025. His pace might see a surprising bump to 89, but his other attributes indicate a continued decline as age takes its toll.

The ratings of Lionel Messi over the decade in EA FC have chronicled the making of a football genius. His explosive pace and mesmerizing dribbling during the prime of his career, to the nuance and strategizing in the latter, saw Messi as a dominant presence on the real pitch as he has been on the virtual one.

His ratings tell the story of a player who, over time, refined his game to stay among the elites - a development from a rapid winger toward a masterful playmaker.

As Messi’s career draws closer to its conclusion, his legacy in both football and EA FC is secure, with his name likely to be remembered among the greatest to ever grace the game.

