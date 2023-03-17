Will Lionel Messi play against Rennes? Fresh update on PSG superstar after he misses training on Thursday

PSG superstar Lionel Messi was absent from the team's training session ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes, as per reports from France.

The recently-crowned FIFA World Cup winner has been in stellar form this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up as many in just 22 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions. His absence from training has raised fears among the Parisians' faithful regarding a potential injury scare.

However, French outlet RMC Sport now claims that the Argentine is not currently suffering from any physical issues and is expected to be available for Sunday's fixture against Les Rennais.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐



Leo Messi is back at the Training Center this morning after winning the World Cup!



#BravoLeo 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐Leo Messi is back at the Training Center this morning after winning the World Cup! 👋 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐Leo Messi is back at the Training Center this morning after winning the World Cup! 🔙❤️💙#BravoLeo https://t.co/La2mOfcDor

The 35-year-old missed two games due to a knee injury in early February and also suffered issues with his calf back in October, sidelining him for three fixtures at the time. He could now look to continue his fine vein of form in the French top flight and help PSG claim a second successive and eleventh Ligue 1 title.

The Parisians could, however, be without the services of ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos against Rennes as he picked up an injury in training. The extent of Ramos' injury, as per the report, is yet to be discovered.

Lionel Messi could part ways with PSG, Saudi Arabia keen

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

With just months left on his current deal, the subject of Lionel Messi's future is one of the hottest topics of discussion in French football.

The Argentine was brought in on a Bosman from Barcelona to form arguably the most lethal attack on the planet alongside ex-teammate Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, but the trio have, so far, been unsuccessful in firing PSG to European glory.

While the 35-year-old is reportedly open to inking a new contract at the Parc des Princes, his demands are rumored to have changed on the back of his triumphant World Cup campaign.

However, his failure to help Les Parisiens land their maiden UEFA Champions League title, combined with his massive wages, has been said to have frustrated PSG Ultras. Reports from Spain claim that Lionel Messi could be the target of whistles from the crowd in PSG's upcoming home game.

Should he opt to leave the French capital, Saudi Arabia could prove to be a lucrative potential destination for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are reportedly willing to offer him an eye-watering €220 million per season to lure him to the Middle East. This wage packet would place Lionel Messi, putting him in the same wage bracket as Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Poll : 0 votes