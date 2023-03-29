Will Liverpool sign Marcelo Brozovic from Inter? Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic amid transfer links with Liverpool.

The Reds are understood to be keen to bolster their midfield department this summer with Jude Bellingham being their priority target. Jurgen Klopp's side have also been linked with several other top midfielders across Europe, including Brozovic.

However, transfer guru Romano has claimed that the Merseysiders are yet to get in touch with the Inter Milan ace regarding a transfer. The Italian reporter wrote in his Caught Offside column:

“I’m aware of some reports in Italy linking Marcelo Brozovic as a target for Liverpool. But my understanding is that there have been no contacts at this stage.”

Romano also insisted that Brozovic could leave Inter Milan this summer depending on the future of manager Simone Inzaghi.

He claimed that the Croatia international emerged as a target for Barcelona in January. He added:

“Brozovic could be an option for many clubs in the summer. He could have chances to leave Inter. It will also depend on the manager situation (whether Simone Inzaghi stays or goes). In January, his name was discussed with Barcelona.”

Aged 30 now, Brozovic does not typically fit Liverpool's usual transfer strategy of recruiting young players before they reach their peak.

Regardless, the Croatian is one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world right now and could be a wise addition to the Reds' struggling midfield department.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan over the years following his move from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. He has played 311 games for the Nerazzurri, scoring 30 goals and providing 37 assists.

He has also been a key figure in the Croatian national side, having been capped 85 times for the Vatreni.

Premier League star tips Harry Kane to move to either Liverpool or Manchester United

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could only go to two clubs this summer.

Antonio has claimed that Kane, who has been widely linked with Manchester United, could also move to the Reds, who are also in need of a No. 9. The West Ham forward said on the Footballers' Football Podcast (via HITC Sport):

"The only place he can go is (Manchester) United. “(Manchester) City have (Erling) Haaland. United need to bring someone in. … Actually, there’s two places he can go. United and Liverpool. Liverpool need a No.9. The only two places. I’m thinking it’s £100 million."

Kane has been red-hot this season for Spurs, having scored 23 goals and produced four assists in 39 games across competitions. The England skipper has been linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

