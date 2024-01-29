Will Luis Enrique return to Barcelona? PSG boss responds to rumours after Xavi's shock exit announcement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has refused to make any comments about rumors linking him with a return to Barcelona after Xavi announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Xavi informed the media of his decision after his team's 3-5 La Liga home defeat against Villarreal on January 26. Azulgrana haven't been able to get the desired results this term.

The defending Spanish champions are currently fourth in La Liga with 44 points from 21 matches and trail league leaders Girona by 11 points with a game in hand. They have also been knocked out of the Copa del Rey. Recently, Barca were hammered 1-4 in the Supercopa de Espana final.

With Xavi's decision to leave the club at the end of the season, names like Mikel Arteta, Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and more have been linked with taking over the job at Barca.

Enrique, former coach of the Catalan club, was recently quizzed about the possibility of him making a return to the La Liga giants. He responded, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I have nothing to comment on this issue.”

Luis Enrique previously had a stint with Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. He led the club to the European treble back in the 2014-15 season. Notably, Xavi was an important part of that side.

Enrique was appointed as PSG's manager at the start of the 2023-24 season after the Parisians parted ways with Christophe Galtier.

PSG and Barcelona keeping tabs on Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been one of the Premier League's most productive players in recent times. The Brazilian is on several top clubs' lists.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG hold an interest in the player and are ready to pursue his signature. However, a deal is more likely to go through in the summer rather than this month.

Apart from the Parisians, Barcelona are also interested in Guaimaraes, according to GOAL Brazil. The two European giants vying for his signature could be a major story for the summer.

Guimaraes, 26, has scored once and has provided five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season. He is contracted with the Toons until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €85 million.