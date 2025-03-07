Will Malo Gusto play for Chelsea against Leicester City? Enzo Maresca provides update on defender's injury

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has provided an update on Malo Gusto's fitness, saying he will play their Premier League game against Leicester City on Sunday (March 9). The French defender was forced off early against FC Copenhagen with an ankle problem after a collision in the first leg of the Conference League Round of 16 on Thursday (March 6).

Ad

Malo Gusto was left needing treatment after just 14 minutes when Copenhagen star Gabriel Pereira fell on his ankle during a duel. The 21-year-old, who started in an attacking left-back role, continued after his ankle was strapped but went down again after 10 minutes.

Maresca has revealed that Gusto's problem is minor and that the Frenchman is expected to feature against Leicester City on Sunday. The Italian coach added that the defender's substitution in the last game was likely precautionary.

Ad

Trending

"He's okay and he's better. They told me he can be ready for Sunday's game, so hopefully we can have him for Sunday," he said (via Absolute Chelsea's X handle).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Enzo Maresca rang the changes for his side as they faced Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium, with Gusto starting at left-back. Reece James started in midfield, while Trevoh Chalobah was named the starting right-back against the Danish side.

Malo Gusto was replaced by Marc Cucurella in the 24th minute and the Spaniard played a key role in the Blues' 2-1 triumph away from home. Cucurella is expected to regain his starting berth for the visit of Maresca's former side Leicester City this weekend, even if Gusto is available for the game.

Ad

Chelsea claim vital first-leg advantage over Copenhagen in Conference League

Chelsea picked up a seventh successive win in this season's UEFA Europa Conference League, defeating FC Copenhagen 2-1 at the Parken Stadium. The Blues gained a vital advantage in their Round of 16 first-leg clash to be in full control of the tie ahead of next week's second leg at Stamford Bridge (March 13).

Ad

Enzo Maresca made eight changes to the side that defeated Southampton 4-0 in the league (February 25), and the Blues labored through the first period. The coach introduced the trio of Christopher Nkunku, Enzo Fernandez, and Levi Colwill at the break, which brought greater impetus to his side.

Captain Reece James smacked home the opener from 25 yards out just a minute into the second half to break the deadlock. In the 65th minute, Chelsea doubled their advantage as Tyrique George set up Enzo Fernandez to score his side's second. Copenhagen pulled one back at the death, with defender Gabriel Pereira heading the ball into the back of the net (79').

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback