Will Marcus Rashford be fit for Manchester United against Sevilla? Club release statement regarding star man's fitness

Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford will miss their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg with Sevilla on Thursday (April 13).

Rashford sustained a knock in the Red Devils' 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday (April 9). The club have confirmed that the forward will miss the visit of Sevilla at Old Trafford. A statement on their website reads:

"Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury. The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment."

Manchester United have also confirmed that Rashford will likely miss a few more games before returning later this season:

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games but is expected to be back for the season run-in."

Rashford's absence will come as a blow to Erik ten Hag, as he has been in sensational form this season. The frontman has scored 28 goals and contributed ten assists in 47 games across competitions.

Ten Hag will have to do without their top goalscorer for the clash against Sevilla. Los Nervionenses are 13th in La Liga and recently appointed Jose Luis Mendilibar as their new manager following the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli.

Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer wants to remain at club beyond loan spell

Marcel Sabitzer is loving life at Manchester United.

Marcel Sabitzer has hinted that he's keen on staying with Manchester United beyond his loan deal. The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich in January on loan till the end of the season.

Sabitzer has enjoyed a more prominent role under Ten Hag than he had at Bayern. He has featured 12 times, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The Austrian has talked up a potential permanent move to Old Trafford and also deems the Premier League to be the greatest competition, telling BILD:

"Of course, my thoughts are on Man United, especially with the trust I get from Erik ten Hag - it's very positive. I found my place here. Now I know the Premier League and can say there's nothing better."

The Red Devils didn't include a buy option in Sabitzer's deal. Sabitzer, who arrived in January, alluded to that:

"United made it clear that it was a project until the summer, then we'll see. Until then, I want to give everything here. It's a loan deal without an option. In the summer, the situation will be evaluated."

