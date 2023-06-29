"Will miss him as a player and a person" - Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda gives his take on key player's departure from club

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda recently spoke about N'Golo Kante leaving the club. Kante joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad to start a new chapter in his career.

The midfielder was a key player for the Blues since joining the club from Leicester City back in 2016. He made 269 appearances and won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, among other trophies.

Speaking about Kante's departure, Malouda told Genting Casino:

"Chelsea will miss him as a player and a person. He reached legend status at Chelsea and has been an inspiration for everyone at the club during his seven years there. Every time he had a setback, he would respond with a smile on his face."

He continued:

"He suffered some bad injuries at the club, but his work ethic was always positive. N’Golo can leave the club with his head held high and it’s a great opportunity for him in Saudi Arabia."

Malouda added:

"I really hope that one day he comes back to help the club. He has so much to offer, and the fans really love him, so I would like to see him back at the Bridge in some sort of role when he decides to retire."

Kante, apart from his presence on the pitch, is a fan favorite for his ever-smiling personality. Hence, his departure is a big loss for the Blues.

Florent Malouda spoke about Chelsea's change of guard

The Blues are looking to rebuild this season after a disastrous campaign last term. They have brought in Mauricio Pochettino at the helm and are keen to rebuild under the Argentine.

Malouda was asked whether Kante's exit marked the end of an era at the club. He doesn't necessarily think so.

Speaking on the matter, Malouda detailed it by telling Genting Casino:

"I don’t think N’Golo’s exit signifies the end of an era; I think that came when Marina Granovskia left the club and when Roman Abramovich sold it. The fact that N’Golo is leaving shows you that Chelsea are trying to rebuild."

The Frenchman further said:

"They tried to do that by bringing in Graham Potter, there were a lot of changes during the transfer windows. I feel that they are trying to establish new foundations and to rebuild the identity of the club with the appointment of Pochettino."

Kante is not the only big name to leave Chelsea this summer. Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Eduardo Mendy (Al-Ahli), Hakim Ziyech (Al-Nassr), and more are also set to start new chapters in their careers.

