“Will be much closer than people think” - Stan Collymore predicts winner of Real Betis vs Chelsea Europa Conference League final

Former striker Stan Collymore has predicted Chelsea to win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on May 28. The former Liverpool and Aston Villa star credited the Blues' attacking talent for the win.

Chelsea could directly qualify for the Europa League if they win the Conference League this season. But the Blues will prefer to secure Champions League qualification through a top-five finish in the Premier League. The West London side are currently fifth in the league and will do their best to hold on to the position.

However, they are still trophyless and winning the UEFA Europa Conference League is their only chance at silverware this season. Therefore, Enzo Maresca's side will put all their eggs in one basket and give their best to win European glory this season.

In his column with Caught Offside, Stan Collymore predicted Chelsea to beat LaLiga side Real Betis to win the UEFA Europa Conference League. He wrote:

"The Chelsea-Betis final in the UEFA Conference League will be much closer than people think. I can see the difference being the odd goal, but although Betis have players like Antony and Isco in top form, I can see Enzo Maresca’s side taking the win due to their attacking talent."

The Blues have players like Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson in their attack. Although they require reinforcements, they have a fair chance of beating Real Betis. Meanwhile, Betis are sixth in LaLiga but have players like Manchester United loanee Antony and Isco in good form. Overall, the match could be a close one, as Collymore predicted.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca claims his players deserve to play in the Champions League ahead of Conference League final

Enzo Maresca - Source: Getty

In his latest press conference, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca claimed many of his players deserve to play in the UEFA Champions League. His comments came amid the Blues struggling to clinch a top-five finish in the Premier League to secure a place in the tournament. He said (via The Mirror):

"I don’t think Cole is the only one in terms of players who deserves (the Champions League). I think Moises also is a player that deserves the Champions League. Enzo Fernandez deserves the Champions League. Levi Colwell the deserves Champions League and this is the reason why we have been there and we are going to try to finish there because we have many players that in terms of status, they deserve to play in the Champions League."

He continued:

"Do the players have it in them to step up? Yeah, I have this feeling. I think that tactics are important. But it’s also important that players take responsibility and also to show desire to bring this club to where this club has to be."

Chelsea have 63 points from 36 games in the Premier League, but are tied with Aston Villa, who are sixth due to goal difference. The Blues must win their two remaining fixtures against Manchester United (May 15) and Nottingham Forest (May 25) to secure their position in the UCL.

