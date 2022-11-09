"Will never be beaten" John terry boldly claims Chelsea's incredible Premier League record will remain intact

Chelsea legend John Terry has claimed that the Blues' record of conceding just 15 goals in the 2004-05 Premier League campaign is unbeatable.

The west London side created multiple records in their title-winning campaign that season as they lost just one game. They kept 25 clean sheets in 38 league games, conceding just 15 goals, only nine of which were from open play.

Jose Mourinho's side also collected 95 points, which was a record at the time only to be broken later by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Terry reposted a post highlighting these records and claimed that Chelsea's defensive record of conceding just 15 goals in a season will remain intact. He wrote:

"15 Goals conceded in the Premier League surely will never be beaten!"

In comparison, the Blues have conceded 16 goals in 13 league games already in the 2022-23 campaign.

Terry was a big part of that record as he formed a formidable center-back partnership with Ricardo Carvalho in front of goalkeeper Petr Cech.

It was Chelsea's first-ever Premier League title as they went on to win it four more times, including 2005-06 season as well. Terry led them to all five of those titles before moving to Aston Villa after the 2016-17 season, the last time the Blues won the title.

The former England international played 492 Premier League matches for the club, keeping 214 clean sheets.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on focusing on Carabao Cup amidst the hectic schedule

The fixtures from the third round of the Carabao Cup will end on Thursday (November 10). The fourth-round fixtures will begin just three days after the FIFA World Cup final, which is set to be played on December 18.

Club football has already struggled with a hectic schedule amidst a winter World Cup and playing a match three days after the final isn't ideal.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was asked if his side could do without reaching the latter stages of the cup. He replied (via Football.London):

"I wouldn't say that. We play the game. We have to go there and be competitive and try to win because I think that mentality is important. The game if we get through them, we will use it in a positive way. We're not in a place where we can say no. This game doesn't matter."

He added:

"We want to be competitive because that's how you can learn from yourself and learn from the game. It's an important part of the process."

Chelsea will face Manchester City away today (November 9) in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

