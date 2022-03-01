×
Create
Notifications

"Will never change however successful Manchester City or Chelsea are" - Carragher says Manchester United and Liverpool will always remain the biggest Premier League clubs 

Carragher has given his thoughts on the top teams in English football.
Carragher has given his thoughts on the top teams in English football.
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 01, 2022 09:02 PM IST
News

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that despite the success of Manchester City and Chelsea, the Reds and Manchester United are the biggest clubs in England.

Chelsea and City have combined to win 28 major trophies in the last decade. This includes the Blues' UEFA Champions League success of last year and City's five Premier League titles.

However, Carragher believes no matter how much success they may have had, the duo are not ahead of his former team and their fierce rivals Manchester United. Carragher told Optus Sport in this regard:

"That rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool will always be there. And those two clubs will always be the two biggest in the Premier League. That will never change."
It's true. @Carra23 didn't even like Gary Neville when they started working together on TV 😂A legend on the pitch. A legend in the studio. @schwarzer_mark sits down with one of the greats to talk Liverpool, Stevie G, Ange and Gary.#OptusSport https://t.co/1AI6pSLITD
"No matter how successful Man City or Chelsea are or other teams. Those two will always be the two biggest teams."

United and the Reds are the two most successful teams in English history. With the Reds winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday, they are now two titles clear of United (42) in the all-time leaderboard in English football.

Liverpool extend their lead over Manchester United as the most successful club in English football history 🔴🏆Another League Cup triumph. Another trophy for Liverpool. The Bird remains firmly on its perch.Undisputed.#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/ejnB09Hw9u

Meanwhile, the Red Devils haven't won a title in nearly five years, a drought that could extend till next season. During this period, Liverpool have won five.

Will Manchester United usurp Liverpool to the English football summit?

Liverpool&#039;s recent success has come at a time United have faltered.
Liverpool's recent success has come at a time United have faltered.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United have had a huge fall from grace. The club have gone through seven managerial changes. While none delivered the league title, Jose Mourinho, during his two-year stint, won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup.

United are currently going through a tumultuous period. That has seen the team and board come under intense criticism. It is a stark contrast to the side managed by Ferguson that flourished both domestically and in Europe.

During his reign, the Old Trafford outfit won the Premier League a record 13 times and the UEFA Champions League twice.

Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles before Liverpool could win one.Sootha mooditu poda echa. twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…

The Anfield outfit, during the Scotsman's reign, largely failed to contend for the league title. However, they had a fascinating comeback victory in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan. The Reds came back from three goals down at half-time to prevail on penalties.

Also Read Article Continues below

United's regress since 2013 has coincided with Liverpool's return to prominence. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can become Premier League challengers again, contending with the likes of the Reds, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी