"Will never change however successful Manchester City or Chelsea are" - Carragher says Manchester United and Liverpool will always remain the biggest Premier League clubs 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that despite the success of Manchester City and Chelsea, the Reds and Manchester United are the biggest clubs in England.

Chelsea and City have combined to win 28 major trophies in the last decade. This includes the Blues' UEFA Champions League success of last year and City's five Premier League titles.

However, Carragher believes no matter how much success they may have had, the duo are not ahead of his former team and their fierce rivals Manchester United. Carragher told Optus Sport in this regard:

"That rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool will always be there. And those two clubs will always be the two biggest in the Premier League. That will never change."

"No matter how successful Man City or Chelsea are or other teams. Those two will always be the two biggest teams."

United and the Reds are the two most successful teams in English history. With the Reds winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday, they are now two titles clear of United (42) in the all-time leaderboard in English football.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils haven't won a title in nearly five years, a drought that could extend till next season. During this period, Liverpool have won five.

Will Manchester United usurp Liverpool to the English football summit?

Liverpool's recent success has come at a time United have faltered.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United have had a huge fall from grace. The club have gone through seven managerial changes. While none delivered the league title, Jose Mourinho, during his two-year stint, won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup.

United are currently going through a tumultuous period. That has seen the team and board come under intense criticism. It is a stark contrast to the side managed by Ferguson that flourished both domestically and in Europe.

During his reign, the Old Trafford outfit won the Premier League a record 13 times and the UEFA Champions League twice.

The Anfield outfit, during the Scotsman's reign, largely failed to contend for the league title. However, they had a fascinating comeback victory in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan. The Reds came back from three goals down at half-time to prevail on penalties.

United's regress since 2013 has coincided with Liverpool's return to prominence. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can become Premier League challengers again, contending with the likes of the Reds, Manchester City and Chelsea.

