Will Neymar play 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil? PSG superstar addresses retirement rumors with Lionel Messi claim

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. subtly hinted that he would prolong his international career with Brazil after Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina. The forward continues to search for his first-ever World Cup trophy and may play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to win it.

The Brazilian international already has 124 caps for his country, scoring an impressive 77 goals. He only needs one more to overtake Pele to become Selecao's all-time goal scorer.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, PSG forward Neymar had suggested that it would be his last World Cup as Brazil went into the competition as one of the favorites to win it.

Despite making a strong start, Neymar and Co. suffered heartache after losing to Croatia 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals. The Brazilian forward was the designated fifth penalty taker but was left stranded and hopeless as he never got a chance to take one.

Immediately after the game, he said (via the Economic Times):

"Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to talk about it right now, it would be too hasty to come here and say that this is it, but I can’t guarantee anything. I have to take some time to think about it. I’m not closing any doors to the Seleção, but I’m also not saying 100% that I want to be back."

However, after seeing his PSG teammate Lionel Messi win the World Cup at the age of 35, a new fire has been lit inside the Brazilian. He told TNT Sports:

“I'll go year by year and we'll see. Of course, I have a very big dream, that of winning the World Cup.”

He added:

“Leo has always been an inspiration. He always helped and encouraged me. Obviously, seeing him win at 35, I think about it too.”

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has unfinished business at the World Cup. He now looks likely to try once again at the 2026 World Cup, with Lionel Messi as the source of his newly found inspiration.

PSG to prepare for the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar following a breakdown in dressing room relations: Reports

PSG are reportedly preparing for the exits of superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar following multiple breakdowns in dressing room relations.

Neymar was highly critical of teammates Vitinha and Etitike on Saturday (11 February) following a 3-1 loss to Monaco in Ligue 1. The Brazilian is also said to have fallen out with Kylian Mbappe after the duo clashed over the order of penalty-takers earlier this season.

As per Foot Mercato, both Lionel Messi and Neymar are now set to leave the club in the summer. Messi is in the final months of his contract so a move to any club in the summer as a free agent is possible.

This would be devastating news for PSG and their fans as they prepare to face Bayern Munich later today (14 February).

