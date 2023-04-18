"Will be one of the top 3 players in the world" - Bastian Schweinsteiger hails PSG target for incredible assist in UCL QF

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Rafael Leao produced a magnificent assist for Olivier Giroud during AC Milan's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Napoli on Tuesday (April 18). Bastian Schweinsteiger lauded the Portuguese international for the move.

Leao got hold of the ball in his own half before breezing past the Napoli defence. He put it on a plate for Giroud, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range. Milan lead the Champions League tie at the Diego Maradona Stadium 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate.

Schweinsteiger was impressed with Leao's effort. The German legend wrote on Twitter:

"Rafael Leao‘s assist for Giroud was one of the best I have seen for a long time!!!! If Leao can prove his qualities more often, he will be one of the top 3 players in the world."

Leao's talent is well-documented in the European circuit. He has been in stunning form for Milan. The Portuguese has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

According to Fichajes, PSG are keen admirers of the player and might make a summer move. Leao is contracted with the Rossoneri till 2024 and has an estimated market value of around €80 million.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to racism claims

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has come under fire after a leaked email claimed that the French coach had made racist comments about black and Muslim players.

Galtier, though, denied the accusations. In a recent press conference, he clarified his stance (via GOAL):

"The family is fine, where it should be. You have to take refuge in work. I never thought of giving up. The players were diligent, and that's a strong signal. Support from other coaches? Yes, it is important to have a lot of support. Public and on a personal level. It is heartwarming. Of course, it's fun. But there are also a lot of people who don't care about this support. All my life, I have been enriched by diversity.”

The Parisians beat RC Lens 3-1 in their last Ligue 1 clash at the weelend. They will return to action on Friday (April 21) to take on Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash.

