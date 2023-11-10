“Will probably leave him out” - Chris Sutton makes hilarious Guardiola claim about Man City star in prediction for Chelsea clash

Football pundit Chris Sutton feels Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can leave out in-form Jeremy Doku for their Premier League showdown with Chelsea.

The Blues host the defending champions at the Stamford Bridge in the league on Sunday, November 12, in what promises to be a cracker.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are slowly coming back to form after having begun their campaign poorly. After ousting Blackburn Rovers from the Carabao Cup last week, Chelsea proceeded to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 away from home in the league in a surprise result.

City, however, will be their toughest opponents yet. Although the visitors are nursing a few injury concerns right now, Sutton believes they will still be a lot for their hosts.

He also made a hilarious claim that head coach Pep Guardiola's unpredictable nature means Doku, who has been on a fine run of form lately, might be benched for the next few games.

In his predictions for BBC, he wrote:

"Pep Guardiola's side have a few injuries to contend with but it doesn't really make much difference who comes in or out of their team. Their squad is just so strong.

"Guardiola also has a nice problem in terms of who to pick on the left, Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish. You never know with Pep - because Doku has been playing so well, he will probably leave him out for the next six games."

The 50-year-old then predicted City to win by two goals, saying:

"Whoever plays, City are just relentless. They will win by two goals, it's only really a question of whether Chelsea will score or not."

Jeremy Doku could decide the Chelsea-Manchester City clash

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku came of age with a stellar attacking display in their 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth last weekend. The Belgian opened the floodgates with a goal and then made four assists, thereby becoming the youngest player in the Premier League history with five goal involvements in a single game.

Blessed with incredible pace and nimble footwork, Doku is unstoppable on the ball. On top of his dribbling skills, the winger posseses a keen eye for pass too.

Chelsea, who have shown signs of their older selves lately with a frightening attacking intent, must be wary of Doku, who can exploit the spaces in behind if given a free run.