Will Romelu Lukaku return to Chelsea? Inter Milan CEO confirms transfer stance on out-of-form attacker

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea and will not be joining the Italian club permanently. The Belgian has been on loan at the San Siro since last summer.

Lukaku, 29, left Stamford Bridge unceremoniously after falling out with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. However, his return to Inter has failed to reach the heights he previously managed with the Nerazurri. The striker has bagged just five goals and one assist in 18 games across competitions.

He has endured an injury-plagued campaign that has stunted his second spell with Simone Inzaghi's side. Marotta revealed to Sky Italia that Lukaku would return to Chelsea in the summer:

"The loan was for one season so on June 30 regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea."

The Inter CEO then touched on Lukaku's failure to replicate the form he previously managed at the Serie A club:

"Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by.”

Lukaku became a massive hit with Inter fans during his first spell at the San Siro. He scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 matches from 2019-21. He headed to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021 for a then-club record €113 million.

However, Lukaku's time with the west Londoners was a tumultuous one. He gave an explosive interview with Sky Italia just four months into his spell at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian criticized Tuchel's system and was subsequently fined by the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen if current Chelsea boss Graham Potter will welcome Lukaku back into his team. The Blues are lacking a center-forward and despite his poor relationship with the club, he managed 15 goals in 44 games.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic touted to be available for £49 million (€55.5 million) in the summer

Pulisic looks likely to leave the Blues in the summer.

Pulisic is another Blues player whose future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain. The American attacker has fallen down the pecking order under Potter this season, starting just eight of 23 games across competitions. He has scored one goal and contributed two assists.

Former USA international turned pundit Eric Waynalda has suggested that Pulisic will be on the market in the summer. He said (via Chelsea News):

“One thing we do know, Chelsea has muddied the waters so severely that there are no roads back to London for Christian Pulisic. The number is rumoured to get as high as £49m. The other teams which could be his next home are all fighting for a Champions League spot which will be the determining factor."

Pulisic joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for €64 million. He has a year remaining on his contract and seems to be heading toward the exit door.

