"Will score goals if he gets the right service" - Noel Whelan insists Chelsea will want to sign player 'pretty similar' to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has insisted that Chelsea could secure a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque striker this summer in the form of Robert Lewandowski.

Whelan has suggested that the Blues could be looking to bolster their attack following the footsteps of their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Premier League holders Manchester City have already officially announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also set to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could be worth up to £85 million, as per The Liverpool Echo.

Noel Whelan has insisted that Chelsea could also look to reinforce their attack with the signing of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The former Middlesbrough striker believes that the Polish international could make a similar impact in the Premier League to Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Football Insider:

“I think Chelsea will be looking at what other teams have done with Nunez and Haaland."

Robert Lewandowski is REALLY not happy with the treatment he's had at Bayern Munich

“They’ll be wanting to have one of the world’s best strikers themselves."

“You can never take away what Lewandowski has done in his career. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo as well, they are pretty similar."

Whelan has insisted that Lewandowski has a lot in common with Ronaldo and should thrive in the Premier League if he gets the right service. He added:

“They keep going, stay fit. Lewandowski is a player who will score goals if he gets the right service – there’s no doubt about it."

“But you would be paying a lot of money for a 33-year-old who would maybe only be around for two seasons."

He ended:

“He’s got to hit the ground running to make it worthwhile.”

Robert Lewandowski could outshine Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell if he joins Chelsea

Robert Lewandowski has been an absolute goalscoring machine for Bayern Munich over the years. And despite the fact that he turns 34 in August, he still looks at the peak of his powers and is naturally fit as well.

Should he join Chelsea this summer, he is very much likely to outshine Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United. Last season, the Portuguese legend scored 24 goals in 39 games across competitions for the underperforming Red Devils as they finished trophyless.

369 @369ball



🏟 56 games

58 goals

10 assists



Robert Lewandowski for club & country 21/22:
🏟 56 games
⚽️ 58 goals
🎯 10 assists
Outrageous numbers

It was still a somewhat underwhelming figure by his lofty standards, although age naturally catches up with everyone at point in time.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, scored 50 goals in 46 games last season. He has outscored Manchester City's new recruit Erling Haaland by some distance.

If Thomas Tuchel's side manage to sign Lewandowski, it should prove to be a brilliant piece of business from their point of view.

