“Will start in the Champions League final” – Fans salute ‘sensational’ Manchester City star for impressive display against Brighton despite draw

Manchester City fans were impressed with Rico Lewis for his performance in their 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday (May 24).

The Seagulls secured a point against the champions after Julio Enciso cancelled out Phil Foden's opener with a stunning goal. Roberto De Zerbi's side gave their mighty visitors a serious run for their money with 20 shots, including seven on target, despite having only 39% possession.

However, with the title already wrapped up, it mattered little for City, as they remain in the first place with 89 points from 37 games as they look to end another successful top-flight campaign on a high on Sunday (May 28).

While many of City's key players looked subdued on the day, fans were blown away by Lewis, with the 18-year-old having a stormer on the left flank. Starting as the left-back, Lewis took the game to Brighton with his directness and electric pace while completing three dribbles.

Defensively, too, he was solid, making four clearances, one block and one interception as the teenager had a memorable outing for City.

Fans hraped praise on Lewis on Twitter after the game, with one user saying that he's his "man of the match". Another one raved about his talent and felt that he was "absolutely sensational" during the match.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

RLSZN @RicoLewisSZN Rico Lewis Vs. Brighton (Away) [Premier League]

Accurate Passes: 50/58 (86%)

Touches: 73

Successful Dribbles: 3/3 (100%)

Accurate Long Balls: 1/1

Dispossessed: 0

Tackles: 0/0

Clearances: 4

Blocks: 1

Headed Clearances: 2

Recoveries: 11

Ground Duels: 5/7

Fouled: 2

TS🍇🇧🇷 @Trujista Rico Lewis has been absolutely sensational today what a talent he is Rico Lewis has been absolutely sensational today what a talent he is

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Despite not being a main starter, only starting 1 UCL game & 0 in the knockouts, I’m convinced Rico Lewis will start in the Champions League final Despite not being a main starter, only starting 1 UCL game & 0 in the knockouts, I’m convinced Rico Lewis will start in the Champions League final

. @TheHunterMCFC Rico Lewis will be our rb for years to come Rico Lewis will be our rb for years to come💙💙 https://t.co/FkWN1jtfvH

when will u let me eat something @AnnaMulcahy10 Can rico lewis get man of the match please🩵 Can rico lewis get man of the match please🩵

MrManCity @MrManCity8 Rico Lewis is sooooooo good for his age man! Wow Rico Lewis is sooooooo good for his age man! Wow

Manchester City close to long-term deal for Lewis

On Monday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Manchester City are close to tying down Rico Lewis to a long-term deal. His contract runs out next summer, but the player set to stay foot in Manchester.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Understand Manchester City are closing in on new long term deal for Rico Lewis — agreement set to be completed. Talks had already been advanced for months, and now it’s about final details. Pep, big fan of Rico and his potential. He’s staying at City. Here we go."

He's been a revelation in Pep Guardiola's side this season, featuring 22 times across competitions, including 13 times in the Premier League. He also scored against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

