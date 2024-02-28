"Will take some stopping” - Roy Keane weighs on the PL title race involving Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City this season

Manchester United great Roy Keane has offered his two cents on the Premier League title race between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City this season. The pundit believes the reigning English champions remain the favorites to defend their crown this term.

City have been extremely successful in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola's management, winning five league titles in the last six seasons. Keane believes their immense experience will give them a boost in the final stretch of the current campaign.

He said on ITV (via Manchester World):

“I think, you look at what they’ve done over the last few years and the players and the manager, now with the big games coming up - United at the weekend - the top players smell it and know it’s big stuff."

Keane added:

“These players have done it before and Pep is used to it. You saw him tonight and what it meant to him. Obviously there’s the disappointment with Jack [Grealish] getting injured, but that’s par for the course. He’s on about Haaland and De Bruyne getting up to speed."

The retired midfielder, while acknowledging Arsenal and Liverpool's performances this season, concluded that Manchester City will be difficult to stop. He added:

“Not just physically, but mentally they’ll be fresh and they looked it tonight. Liverpool and Arsenal are getting a lot of headlines and rightly so, they’re playing some really good stuff, but I still think City will take some stopping.”

Manchester City (59 points) are second in the league standings, separated by just a point from league leaders Liverpool (60 points) and third-placed Arsenal (58 points).

"They know there’s no panic" - Alan Shearer's Premier League title race prediction involving Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool

Legendary former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer seems to agree with Keane's assessment as he believes Manchester City have an upper hand in the title race this season due to their experience.

He said (via Metro):

"But I think the one good thing about City is that they’ve been there. They know there’s no panic. Even when they’re not playing well in games and because they’ve got that belief in who and what they are and in what they do."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp announced in January his decision to step down from the role at the end of the season. Arsenal fought tooth-and-nail in a heated title race against Manchester City last season, dominating the top of the league for 248 days, but ultimately fell short in the last stretch of the campaign.

Shearer believes the two clubs will face immense pressure in the title race with City this term because of these reasons. He added:

"Whereas we know what’s happening to Liverpool at the end of the season with the manager leaving, for that reason they’re under a little bit more pressure. We know what happened to Arsenal last season, so for that reason they’re under pressure."