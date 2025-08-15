Will Trevoh Chalobah be available for Chelsea against Crystal Palace after limping off in pre-season friendly? Enzo Maresca provides update

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided an update on Trevoh Chalobah's fitness ahead of the game against Crystal Palace this weekend. The Blues lock horns with the Eagles at Stamford Bridge in the first game of the new Premier League season on Sunday, August 17.

Maresca has significantly upgraded his squad over the summer, roping in Jorrel Hato from Ajax, among others, to strengthen the backline. Chelsea are currently sweating on the fitness of Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill, both of whom are sidelined with injuries.

Colwill has ruptured his ACL and is expected to be sidelined for a while, while Badiashile is out with a muscle injury. To make matters worse, Trevoh Chalobah limped off during the pre-season friendly against AC Milan last week, adding to the Blues' woes.

However, speaking to the press on Friday, Maresca hinted that Chalobah could be available for selection against Crystal Palace.

“Benoit is in the process to come back, Romeo (Lavia) xexactly the same. Trev is okay,” said Maresca.

With Wesley Fofana also a fitness concern for this weekend's tie, Chalobah's availability will be a big boost for the Blues. The Englishman is likely to partner Tosin Adarabioyo at the heart of Chelsea's backline against Crystal Palace. Maresca's team finished fourth in the Premier League table last season and won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Will Chelsea sign Alejandro Garnacho this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Alejandro Garnacho will end up at Chelsea. The Argentine forward is surplus to requirements at Manchester United, who are looking to move him on this summer.

Garnacho had a fallout with Ruben Amorim in the final week of last season and is no longer part of the Red Devils' plans. The Blues have been hot on his heels for a while, and are apparently eager to prise him away this year.

The London giants invested heavily in their attack in the current transfer window, roping in Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao, and Jamie Gittens. However, Chelsea continue to be linked with Garnacho as well, although the move hasn't materialized yet.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano suggested that the transfer could depend on Christopher Nkunku's future.

"I think Garnacho will 100% happen. For Xavi Simons, negotiations ongoing. Waiting for the exit of Nkunku," said Romano.

Recent reports have suggested that Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Nkunku this summer.

