"Will try to put on a show" - Rivaldo feels star with 'blood in his veins' can become 'one of the greatest idols' in Liverpool history with win against Real Madrid

Brazil legend Rivaldo is certain that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will be determined to set things right against Real Madrid following the incidents of the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

The Reds are scheduled to lock horns with the La Liga champions in the Champions League final this weekend. The two sides will face each other at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.

Saturday's showdown will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final. The two sides met in Kyiv four years ago and saw Real Madrid emerge victorious, courtesy of a brace from Gareth Bale, a goal from Karim Benzema and a goalkeeping horror show from Loris Karius.

Salah's injury was the main talking point at the end of the first half that night. The Egypt international was forced off the pitch just 31 minutes into the game after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Looking ahead to Saturday's game, Rivaldo has claimed that Salah will be raring to 'put on a show' against Real Madrid this time around. The former Barcelona attacker also believes that the 29-year-old could become 'one of the greatest idols' in Liverpool's history if he helps them win their seventh Champions League title. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"I think Mo Salah will try to put on a show after his nightmare final in 2018 when he had to leave the pitch in the first half due to injury. Now, I see him with blood in his veins to beat the Spanish team and earning his second UCL title for the Reds and becoming one of the greatest idols in the club's history."

Salah has scored 31 goals and provided 16 assists from 50 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season. It remains to be seen if he can add to his goalscoring tally in Paris on Saturday.

Liverpool superstar Salah eyeing 'revenge' against Real Madrid

Salah was open about his desire to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final even before Los Blancos beat Manchester City in the semi-finals. The Egyptian has also expressed his excitement at facing the Spanish giants since the fixture was confirmed.

The forward recently claimed that it is 'revenge time' for Liverpool, having lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018. He also revealed that everyone in Jurgen Klopp's team wanted to face Carlo Ancelotti's side over Manchester City in the final.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer