Will Virgil can Dijk play against Arsenal? Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool superstar

Jurgen Klopp is positive that Virgil van Dijk will return for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday (April 9).

The Dutch centre-back was left out of the Reds' matchday squad in their goalless league draw against Chelsea yesterday (April 4) due to an illness. He may have struggled for consistency this season but the experience and leadership he brings at the back is not up for debate.

Liverpool were notably pegged back by Chelsea in the first half-hour of the game, where the Blues managed six attempts. Reece James put the ball in the net in the 24th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate asserted their dominance at the back as the game went on, but Van Dijk could have provided a more assured start to the game. Asked after the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge if the Dutchman would be fit to face Arsenal, Klopp told Sky Sports (h/t Rousing the Kop):

"I think he will be ready for the weekend, yes."

The 2019 Ballon d'Or runner-up has scored thrice in 32 games across competitions this season, captaining the side on seven occasions. Apart from being one of the best in the business in defense, he is often the starting point for Liverpool's attacks.

Van Dijk ranks in the 95th percentile for passes attempted as compared to other centre-backs in the top five leagues over the last 12 months. He is also in the 99th percentile for touches taken in the opponents' box by the same comparison standard, showcasing the attacking threat he brings to the table.

Arsenal could take a big step in the right direction with a win over Liverpool

Arsenal have won seven league games in a row.

Over the years, Jurgen Klopp has made Liverpool into a team opponents have dreaded facing. Things, however, have been different this season.

There has hardly been a better time to face them in the Klopp era, with the Reds eighth in the league table. They have won just five times in the last 17 games across competitions and trail league leaders Arsenal by 29 points with a game in hand.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have 72 points from 29 games and lead second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by eight points. A win at Anfield this weekend will put them in a strong position for the final eight games of the season.

It will also go against the trend of Liverpool largely dominating head-to-head fixtures against them in recent years. The Reds have lost just twice in the last 15 league meetings between the two sides.

