Will Virgil van Dijk start for Liverpool against Newcastle? Jurgen Klopp provides huge update

Liverpool face Newcastle United on Saturday (February 17) and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk is fit to start the game. The Dutch defender has been out of action since early January with a hamstring injury.

Van Dijk was on the bench for the Reds' 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton on Monday (February 13). Klopp told reporters ahead of the clash with the Magpies (via Liverpool Echo):

"Yesterday (in training), he looked absolutely ready."

The Merseysiders are in stark need of a positive result against Newcastle, as their hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy. They trail the fourth-placed Magpies by nine points in ninth place.

Van Dijk's return is a welcome boost for Liverpool as the Dutchman has been one of the Premier League's top defenders for several years. He has featured 24 times across competitions this season. He has provided two assists and helped the Reds keep eight clean sheets. In his absence, Klopp's side have suffered two defeats and one draw in the league. They also exited the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

They will need to be at the top of their game defensively to deal with the impressive high-flying Newcastle. Eddie Howe's men are in the driving seat to secure UEFA Champions League qualification. The Tyneside giants have lost just once in the league this season.

Cody Gakpo reacts to scoring his first Liverpool goal by revealing conversation with Van Dijk

Liverpool bounced back from a horrific 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4, with a convincing 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield on Monday night. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after comical goalkeeping from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. However, Reds fans were delighted to see Gakpo bag his first goal for the club in the second half.

The Dutch attacker had gone 546 minutes without scoring a goal. He was one of Europe's most in-form forwards at PSV Eindhoven before his January move to Anfield. Gakpo reacted to his first goal in Reds colors, touching on a conversation he had with compatriot (via the Mirror):

"Virgil (van Dijk) told me all about the derby and said it’s going to be a big fight. He also remind me he scored his first goal against Everton - so it was an amazing moment for the team, and for me."

Van Dijk scored a dramatic late winner on his debut in a 2-1 win over Everton in 2018. He has since become a club legend, making over 200 appearances and winning the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

