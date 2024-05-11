Willian 'Messinho' Estevao breaks silence amid heavy interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Highly rated teenage sensation Estevao Willian has opened up about transfer speculation surrounding him amid a tug-of-war between Chelsea and Bayern Munich for his signature. The Palmeiras youngster has caught the eye in recent seasons, and is a transfer target for multiple sides, as a result.

Messinho, as the 17-year-old is more commonly known, has been in the news for well over a week, with reliable reports gathering that he has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. The Blues have pursued him for the best part of a year as they look to add him to their growing list of elite young talents.

The Blues are yet to reach an agreement with Palmeiras over how a fee for the teenager would be structured, while clubs like Bayern Munich remain interested. The German giants are expected to bid for the teenager, who can only move to Europe in 2025.

Estevao spoke to reporters after helping Palmeiras win 5-0 in their Copa Libertadores game against Liverpool, stating his commitment to the club. The youngster made his third appearance for the club in the competition, featuring from the start against the Uruguayan side.

“My head today is 100% focused on Palmeiras, I don’t think about these things, they are secondary. I think about helping Palmeiras and doing everything possible to give them glory.”

Estevao has made nine senior appearances this season, with three goals to his name for Abel Ferreira's side. The teenager was previously on the radar of French champions PSG, but the interest appears to have cooled since 2023.

Bayern Munich will likely offer him a clearer path to first-team football than Chelsea, but the changes and uncertainty at the club certainly put them at a disadvantage. The Blues will look to take full advantage and land their man as early as possible.

Real Madrid join Chelsea, Bayern Munich in race for Messinho

Real Madrid may look to reunite Willian Estevao and Endrick at the Santiago Bernabeu after reports from Goal Brasil revealed that they are considering a bid for the winger. Los Blancos have done business with Palmeiras in the past, regarding Endrick, and could do so once more.

The Spanish champions are experts in the Brazilian market, having signed the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo straight from Brazil. They will be keen to beat Chelsea and Bayern Munich, the two closest sides to signing Estevao, to his signature.

Estevao is considered to be a generational talent and is set to take on a major role at Palmeiras this season. Wherever he ends up in Europe, the youngster is sure to make a name for himself.