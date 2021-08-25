Winner of UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award leaked: Reports 

The winner of the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday, August 26. One day before the event, the winner of the accolade has been leaked online.

According to rumors, Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho will be crowned the best player in Europe in 2021. It was allegedly leaked by sources close to UEFA.

TMW - Jorginho pigliatutto: è il miglior giocatore della Champions League, domani l’annuncio https://t.co/dCu2zdSZjI — TUTTOmercatoWEB (@TuttoMercatoWeb) August 25, 2021

Jorginho was included in the final three-man shortlist in the running for the accolade recently, alongside fellow Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

The Italian is considered by many as the favorite to go home with the honor after enjoying a successful outing with both club and country. Jorginho was a vital cog in the Chelsea team that upset the odds and made history by winning the Champions League last season.

JORGINHO CAN'T STOP WINNING THIS YEAR 🔥



🏆 EURO 2020

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Super Cup



Ballon d'Or? 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HxMgUJ5H01 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 11, 2021

The midfielder also tasted success with Italy at the European Championship this summer before linking up with the Blues once again to beat Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month. Having won all the major European tournaments at both club and international levels, there's no doubt Jorginho deserves to be named the best player in Europe this year.

Jorginho won the Euros with Italy this summer

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award winner yet to be officially announced

Despite rumors of Jorginho's imminent triumph, it should be noted that nothing has been concluded yet. The winner of the award will only be announced at the draws for the group stages of the new Champions League season in Istanbul tomorrow.

N'Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne have also enjoyed brilliant outings with their respective clubs and can't be written off. The former was the decisive factor in Chelsea's success in Europe last term while the latter was influential in Manchester City winning the Premier League and the Carling Cup.

However, what separates Jorginho from the two other midfielders is the silverware he won with Italy. While De Bruyne and Kante failed to impress at the Euros with Belgium and France respectively, Jorginho was crucial to Italy's success this summer.

UEFA votes have all been rolled in and the wait to announce the winner will soon be over. Should Jorginho win the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, he will have proved many doubters wrong.

