"Winning the league today", "Lets make history" - Fans react as Liverpool name XI for PL clash against Tottenham

Liverpool have announced their starting lineup to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today, and fans cannot contain their excitement. The Reds need just a point from the match to be crowned the English champions as a second top-flight title is agonizingly close.

Arne Slot's side are overwhelming favorites to win the game as Spurs are in poor form, having won just once from their last seven top-flight outings.

The Dutchman has named a strong XI featuring most of their key players, including in-form forward Mohamed Salah. He has scored 32 goals in all competitions so far, including 27 in the league.

It would be poetic if Salah leads his side to a victory tonight and affirms Liverpool's title triumph at Anfield, a prospect that fans would be desperately hoping for.

Fans were excited to see their lineup for today's potential coronation and took to X to make it known:

An X user by the name IIY wrote:

Another Liverpool supporter, MaccaFPL, tweeted:

"NUMBER 20 TODAY LADS ❤️"

Sharing the sentiment was a fellow Liverpool fan, azka:

"LETS WIN IT LADSSSSS"

An account Fenrir was also eager for the 20th title:

"LET'S MAKE HISTORY REDS #20 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴"

X user Vik chimed in with identical words:

"LETS GET OUR #20"

Liverpool will host Tottenham at Anfield tonight for their 34th league clash.

Liverpool haven't lost at home to Spurs since 2011

Liverpool are most likely to get at least a point off tonight's game, given their incredible record at home against Tottenham Hotspur. Their last defeat against the side at Anfield was way back in 2011.

Back then, Spurs won 2-0 under Harry Redknapp, courtesy of goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric. However, times have changed a lot since then. In the following 15 clashes between them at Anfield since, the Reds have won 12 times.

Furthermore, Tottenham have struggled big time in the league this season, losing a staggering 18 games, including four of their last five. Liverpool can smell blood in the water here. A second Premier League title awaits tonight.

