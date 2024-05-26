"Winning on and off the pitch" - Fans say Florian Wirtz 'snatched a queen' as he poses alongside his girlfriend after Leverkusen's double

Fans reacted on X as Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz posed alongside his girlfriend after his side overcame Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal final. Xabi Alonso's side completed the German double, beating Kaiserslautern 1-0 despite being a man down during the second half.

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. Odilon Kossounou's sending-off in the 44th minute made things a lot more difficult for Bayer Leverkusen but they managed to see the game off.

This has been a historic season for Xabi Alonso's side as they have lost just one game across all competitions. A 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League final saw their hopes for an invincible treble come to an end but regardless of that, they had a phenomenal season.

Florian Wirtz has been one of the architects behind the German side's exceptional season this time out. The 21-year-old has been one of the standout players in his position across Europe this season and played full 90 minutes against Kaiserslautern.

Following the game, the Germany international posed alongside his girlfriend which saw plenty of fans reacting to the post. One fan praised his girlfriend as 'gorgeous' while another claimed that the youngster is winning both 'on and off the pitch'.

Here are some of the reactions:

Wirtz is regarded as one of the most promising young players on the planet right now and has been tipped for an exit from BayArena. The attacking midfielder has scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists in 49 appearances across competitions this season.

WWE legend Triple H sends message to Bayer Leverkusen after their undefeated Bundesliga triumph

Former WWE wrestler Triple H congratulated Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side following their invincible Bundesliga win. The German giants enjoyed a phenomenal season this time out losing just one game across competitions and completing the German double.

Leverkusen won their first-ever German league title by putting an end to Bayern Munich's monopoly in the Bundesliga. They also clinched the DFB Pokal beating Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the final although they were beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin, Triple H reacted to Bayer Leverkusen's historic season. He tweeted:

"Congratulations to Bayer04_en on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first time ever after an incredible, historic UNDEFEATED season. Time to celebrate like the champions you are … good luck in tomorrow’s German Cup final, and we’ll see you this August for #WWEBash In Berlin."

The WWE Bash is scheduled for August 31 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin and it will be the promotion's first ever PPV in the country.

