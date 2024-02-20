"Winning the treble next year", "Bring in Mbappe" - Manchester United fans react as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confirmed as co-owner

Manchester United's long-running takeover saga has finally and officially reached its endpoint as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 27.7% stake in the club has been confirmed.

British billionaire Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have been awaiting approval from the FA and the Premier League after he reached an agreement with majority owners the Glazers. The OGC Nice owner saw off competition from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim months ago.

Manchester United have now confirmed that Ratcliffe is now a minority of the Red Devils with a statement:

"Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his 27.7% acquisition of the club, following approval of all conditions, including the FA and the Premier League."

The takeover saga stems back to November 2022 when the Glazers announced that they were 'exploring strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth'. This soon saw the bidding (a ton of it) become a two-horse race between Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim.

Ratcliffe won the race in December with the club announcing he'd acquired a stake pending ratification from the FA and the Premier League. The INEOS CEO has already made changes at Old Trafford, appointing Manchester City's COO Omar Berrada as the Red Devils' new CEO.

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth also looks to be headed for Old Trafford. The Englishman has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies following an approach from their Premier League rivals.

Fans are more than excited about what the future holds and one fan has even tipped Erik ten Hag's men to win the treble next season:

"Manchester United is winning the treble next year."

Another fan got carried away and backed Ratcliffe to hijack Real Madrid's reported move for Kylian Mbappe:

"He should be able to bring in Mbappe. We can h!jack this transfer."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news that Ratcliffe has been confirmed as a co-owner:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists this is just the start of taking Manchester United back to the top

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe gave his first comments after his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Old Trafford outfit was finalized. He stressed that this was just the beginning of his main goal which is to take the club he's supported his entire life back to the top (via the club's official website):

"To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility. This marks the completion of the transaction."

The British billionaire added:

"But just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

The future appears to be bright for Ten Hag's side amid a frustrating season both on and off the pitch. The uncertainty over the takeover situation has left a dark cloud over their ongoing campaign.

Ratcliffe will oversee Manchester United's sporting operations with his INEOS team and Ten Hag. The summer transfer window could be a busy one as many arrivals and departures are expected not just to the team but the entire club as a whole.

There is no doubt putting an end to the Red Devils' 12-year Premier League drought will be one of Ratcliffe's ambitions. The club have nosedived since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, winning just four pieces of silverware.