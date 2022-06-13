"With all due respect to the competitors" - 30-year-old's agent says Arsenal star is 'clear #1' at the club amid rumors of exit

Bernd Leno's agent Joannis Koukoutrigas has addressed the goalkeeper's future at Arsenal amidst interest from other clubs.

The Gunners signed Leno from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for €22 million in the summer of 2018. He then went on to function as the club's first-choice goalkeeper for three years.

Aaron Ramsdale's €28 million move from AFC Bournemouth last summer saw Leno fall out of favor at the Emirates Stadium. The 30-year-old made just eight appearances across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side in the recently-concluded season.

The lack of playing time has led to speculation over Leno's future at Arsenal. The shot-stopper has been linked with a return to Germany, where Hertha Berlin are said to be interested.

Reflecting on Leno's situation in London, Koukoutrigas has suggested that the German deserves to be the Gunners' number 1 ahead of Ramsdale. The agent also hailed the goalkeeper's commitment towards the club. He told Bild:

"He [Leno] is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player. For me personally, Bernd is also the clear number 1 at Arsenal, with all due respect to the competitors."

Tobi Altschäffl @altobelli13 Update Leno/Fulham: „He is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player. For me personally, Bernd is also the clear number 1 at Arsenal. With all due respect to the competitors“, tells agent Joannis Koukoutrigas @BILD_Sport 1/2 Update Leno/Fulham: „He is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player. For me personally, Bernd is also the clear number 1 at Arsenal. With all due respect to the competitors“, tells agent Joannis Koukoutrigas @BILD_Sport 1/2

Apart from Hertha Berlin, Fulham have also been credited with an interest in signing Leno this summer. The Cottagers have even reportedly opened talks to acquire his services.

Speaking to Bild, Koukoutrigas now confirmed Fulham's interest in the goalkeeper. He went on to reveal that there are also other clubs in the mix for his client. He said:

"Fulham are trying hard to get Bernd [Leno]. Very professionally. This is also true for some other clubs and shows his status. But as I said, for me, he is the number 1 at Arsenal and we are therefore also relaxed."

It appears Leno will not be short of options should he decide to leave the Gunners this summer.

Fulham in talks to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Leno

Leno is not the only goalkeeper Fulham are considering signing ahead of their return to the Premier League. However, the German is said to be their preferred candidate to strengthen the department.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b… EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b…

The Cottagers have thus initiated negotiations to sign the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper. The deal, though, is far from being complete as there is nothing agreed between the parties involved as things stand.

Leno could be open to the idea of moving to Fulham. He is keen to stay in London, according to The Athletic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far