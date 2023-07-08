“With the enemies” – Fans baffled as Liverpool hero Virgil van Dijk celebrates birthday with Manchester United and Manchester City superstars 

Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk was spotted celebrating his birthday with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City stars Kevin de Bruyne and Nathan Ake. Fans on Twitter were left baffled by the combo.

Van Dijk turned 32 on July 8. The towering Dutch central defender was spotted with popular R&B singer Calvin Harris as well. However, fans found the presence of Premier League rivals, but the absence of international and club teammate Cody Gakpo, a bit confusing.

One of them wrote on Twitter:

"With the enemies."

Van Dijk has been a mainstay at the heart of Liverpool's defense since his move from Southampton. The Dutchman joined the club in January 2018 and has since made 222 appearances for them.

While he is a popular figure among the Kops, Van Dijk celebrating alongside United's Rashford and two other Manchester City stars drew strong reactions from Netizens. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the matter:

Barnaby @thfcbarnaby @TheAnfieldTalk @CalvinHarris I would hate any Tottenham player if they were hanging out with Chelsea and arsenal players like this @TheAnfieldTalk @CalvinHarris I would hate any Tottenham player if they were hanging out with Chelsea and arsenal players like this

Cheezy Sullivan @dark_cheezy @TheAnfieldTalk @CalvinHarris He left his team mates and went to celebrate his birthday with rivals. VVD is now in my black book @TheAnfieldTalk @CalvinHarris He left his team mates and went to celebrate his birthday with rivals. VVD is now in my black book 😡😡😡

Liverpool legend John Barnes reflected on Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's difficult Old Trafford stint

Since signing for Manchester United back in 2021, Jadon Sancho has failed to hit his best form for the Old Trafford club. The Englishman has made 79 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

Liverpool legend John Barnes sympathized with Sancho for his difficult stint at the club. He said that regardless of whether Sancho has a good patch of performances, he will be criticized as he arrived to the club for a mega fee. Barnes told Bonus Code Bets:

“It’s difficult because he went for a big fee to a big club and it hasn’t worked in the first two years for him. Especially as he’s a young player. It doesn’t matter how good you’ve been before. If he starts and plays well for one or two games, but then has a bad game, people will only remember the bad game because of what’s happened in the past."

He added:

“It’s always better to start off well at a club because if you fall away slightly, you’ve already created a relationship with the fans where they trust and love you. They’ll be willing to give him more time."

Sancho was one of the best youngsters in world football during his time at Borussia Dortmund. However, the player has failed to reach his full potential at Manchester United. He has often been used as a bit-part player.

