"With Mbappe they would be even better" - Rafael Nadal wants Real Madrid to sign the PSG superstar

Tennis legend Rafa Nadal has urged Real Madrid to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in a recent interview via Mundo Deportivo. Nadal, who is a renowned Real Madrid fan, argued that signing Mbappe would make Los Blancos even better as a team.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over the last couple of transfer windows. He was close to even joining on a free transfer in 2022. But he opted to extend his contract with PSG until June 2024, bringing an end to what was a highly anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, following Mbappe's decision to opt against extending his deal for a further year at PSG, links with Madrid have resurfaced.

Los Blancos fan and tennis legend Nadal has also recently added his voice to the transfer saga. The Spaniard sai in an interview that he would bring the 25-year-old forward to Madrid if he had the capacity.

The 22 Grand Slam winner said via Madrid Universal:

"I would sign Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid. Real Madrid have a super team, beyond the disaster of injuries this year. With Mbappe they would be even better, if I could contribute to the club in any way I would.”

Meanwhile, Mbappe has been in tremendous form for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He has since scored a combined total of 31 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

As per The Athletic, the Frenchman is set to leave PSG as a free agent in the summer, which could potentially lead to a move to Madrid.

Rafa Nadal heaps praise on two Real Madrid stars

The tennis legend was full of kind words for the duo of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, following their brilliant performances this season.

The duo have both been crucial to Los Blancos' impressive 2023-24 campaign despite what has been a barrage of injuries suffered by key players. Both players have scored a combined total of 32 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

When asked to pick who he feels has been Madrid's best player this season among the two, Nadal said:

"I will not choose, they’re both very good with different mentalities. I think Vinícius is spectacular and Jude Bellingham is incredible for what he has done since he came to Madrid at just 20 years old.”

The Merengues currently lead the La Liga table, sitting five points above second-placed Girona.