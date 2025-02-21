"With his quality and what he’s doing at the minute" - Anthony Gordon names Chelsea star as one English player he'd want Newcastle to sign

Anthony Gordon named Chelsea ace Cole Palmer as the England teammate he’d love to play with at Newcastle United. Gordon, who has been an integral part of Eddie Howe’s setup at St. James’ Park, believes Palmer’s quality and current form make him an exciting prospect despite potential tactical mismatches.

Cole Palmer took the football world by storm after an outstanding campaign in his debut season at Chelsea. Since then, the 22-year-old has continued to prove invaluable for the west London club, as he currently tops their goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season (14 goals).

Meanwhile, Gordon, who currently plies his trade with Newcastle, shares the same nationality with Palmer. The pair were both called up for Euro 2024 for the England national team. They’ve played 11 matches together, which all came during international duty, and have a joint goal participation of 1.

In a recent interview on the That’s Football channel on YouTube, Gordon was asked to name one England teammate he’d love to bring to Newcastle, to which he responded:

“I’m trying to think of this logically because I don’t want to displace anyone. Right now I’ll probably go with Cole [Palmer]. I don’t think he’d suit our style of play at all, like a pressing style of play, but I think with his quality and what he’s doing at the minute, I’ll probably pick Cole.”

Watch here (11:18):

Chelsea's stance on Cole Palmer amid rumors of Champions League release clause claim

Chelsea are reportedly not considering parting ways with their star man Cole Palmer amid rumors that there is a release clause in the player’s deal that activates, should the Blues fail to make it to next season’s Champions League.

Enzo’s Maresca side has endured a poor run of form in the past few months, as they currently sit in the sixth position on the Premier League table after initially being in the second position in December.

Cole Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, extended his contract with the west London club at the start of the season for nine years.

Despite being contracted to the club for such a long period, there were reports that Palmer’s contract includes a clause that could force Chelsea to consider parting ways with the player if they fail to qualify for Europe’s premier club competitions.

With the Blues' current form, chances are that they could finish out of the Champions League qualification zone. However, recent reports have debunked the concerns about Chelsea losing Cole Palmer in the event they do not qualify for the UCL.

According to the Daily Mail, there is no release clause relating to the Champions League in Cole Palmer’s contract, nor are Chelsea considering offers for the English forward. The 22-year-old was given a long-term contract extension as a reward for his record-breaking maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge.

