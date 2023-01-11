"With the World Cup that Leo played...it was totally deserved" - Iniesta on Lionel Messi scoring in the final and winning the World Cup 

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta firmly believes that Lionel Messi deserved to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker was sublime throughout the tournament. He won the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and laying out three assists, including a brace in the final.

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against the Netherlands, was happy to see Lionel Messi getting to experience the same feeling. He told the Athletic:

"(South Africa) 2010 is always present and whenever any World Cup comes around, even more. With the World Cup that Leo played, and Argentina, it was totally deserved. In this moment of winning the World Cup, the joy that he had was immense."

Iniesta and Messi won every possible trophy in club football together during their time at Barcelona. In fact, Iniesta shared the pitch with the Argentina icon 488 times - the most he has had with any player in his career.

Their connection on the pitch was second to none, with their joint goal participation tally at 53. They have also completed their trophy cabinet at the international level.

While Iniesta won the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012, Messi won the Copa America in 2021. The 38-year-old is now at Vissel Kobe, where his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Lionel Messi's future at PSG is still hanging in the balance. The 35-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at the Parc des Princes and is apparently in talks with the club over an extension.

PSG decide against celebrating Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup win at the Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 clash against Angers later today (11 January) is expected to be Lionel Messi's first appearance on the pitch as a world champion.

Recently, there has been speculation of Les Parisiens planning a ceremony for the former Barcelona forward at the Parc des Princes before the game. However, according to French outlet Le Parisien, the French giants have decided against it.

Messi was given a guard of honor by his teammates on his return to Camp des Loges on January 4. He was also presented with a trophy with a golden star by the club's sporting director, Luis Campos.

They believe this is sufficient to show their appreciation towards the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the World Cup win now 23 days old. If any celebrations did take place, there would have been a possibility of some French PSG fans not taking kindly to it.

Argentina, after all, won the World Cup at France's expense.

