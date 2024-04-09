"Without a doubt, me" - Luis Enrique emphatically explains why he represents Barcelona's values better than Xavi

PSG boss Luis Enrique has explained why he embodies Barcelona's philosophy better than the club's current manager Xavier Hernandez.

Xavi is leaving the Blaugrana at the end of the season, having announced his decision to do so following a run of damaging results culminating with a 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal, leaving their league title defence in tatters.

That has seen the La Liga giants scurrying for replacements, with one of the touted options being former Barca boss and current PSG manager Enrique. The Parisians boss recently explained why he represents the Blaugrana the 'best' (as per PSGhub):

“Who best represents Barça's philosophy between me and Xavi ? Without a doubt, me. That's my opinion. Possession of the ball, goals, pressure, titles, trophies. I represent Barca best, even if others think differently.”

Enrique's statement is difficult to be argued, considering his success at the Camp Nou. The Spaniard won eight titles, including the 2014-15 continental treble, during his three season stint between 2014 and 2017.

Whether Enrique returns to the Camp Nou hot seat this summer as Xavi's successor is a different matter, though, as his contract with the Parisians runs till 2025, having signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2023.

What is Xavi's managerial record at Barcelona?

Xavi has managed Barcelona in 133 games across competitions since taking charge in late 2021, winning 84 times and losing 26.

After delivering a La Liga and Supercopa Espana title last season, the Spaniard has found the going tougher this season. His team has endured seven defeats, including the Supercopa final to Real Madrid and Copa del Rey quarterfinal to eventual winners Athletic Bilbao.

Moreover, the defending La Liga champions find themselves trailing leaders Los Blancos by eight points with as many games remaining. However, since the aforementioned Villarreal defeat in Januray, Barca have gone unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning 18.

They next take on Enrique's PSG in a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, with the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10). The tie concludes in Spain six days later.

