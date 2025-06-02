"Without a doubt" - PSG boss Luis Enrique names his Ballon d'Or pick after Champions League final 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has backed Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or. He believes that the Frenchman has been exceptional this season and has no doubt in his mind.

Speaking to the media, Enrique backed his PSG star Dembele for the France Football award and claimed that the forward has done well on the pitch. He added that the former Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona star played for the team in the UEFA Champions League final. He said via beIN Sports:

"Everyone is concerned about who I would give the Ballon d'Or to. I would give the Ballon d'Or to Ousmane Dembele for the way he defended in this final. That's what you call leading a team. I sincerely believe he deserves the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt, not just for the titles he won or the goals he scored, but for his pressing. He's done it all season, but exceptionally in this final."

Dembele is fighting for the Ballon d'Or with Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. The trio were in exceptional form this season and helped their side win their respective league titles.

However, Dembele finished the season with the Ligue 1 title, the UEFA Champions League medal, and the Coupe de France. He also won the Player of the Season award in the Champions League.

Ousmane Dembele backed for Ballon d'Or by former PSG star

Adrien Rabiot spoke to the media earlier on Monday, June 2, and claimed that Ousmane Dembele deserved the Ballon d'Or. He said that the Frenchman was a key figure for PSG this season and helped them win the treble. He said via GFFN:

"For me, Dembélé deserves the Ballon d'Or. He won the Champions League and was consistently decisive on the pitch."

Speaking about his former club's Champions League win, he added:

"The PSG team played a great match that crowns a great season. There was no contest. Everyone here [in Italy] was wondering what happened to the Inter side that had eliminated Barcelona. Maybe Lautaro wasn't at his best, and only Thuram stood out. But Inter didn't play their final. Losing 5-0 is humiliating."

Ousmane Dembele scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 this season, while assisting six times. He got eight goals and six assists in the UEFA Champions League and also scored three times in as many starts in the Coupe de France. He also scored the lone goal in the Trophée des Champions win over AS Monaco at the start of the year.

